Open up and say "Wow!" HSN's got this teeth-whitening set for less than half price

Your teeth are finally going to be the bright white you've been dreaming of. (Photo: HSN)

While beauty trends may change over time, one thing is for certain: White teeth are never going to go out of style. Unfortunately, just brushing alone isn't going to give you that megawatt smile of your dreams, and professional whitening not only requires an in-office visit, but it's expensive, too. At-home whitening strips may work, but they may also lead to sensitivity, plus they're just plan messy. Who wants to deal with that?

The Intelliwhite Platinum Double Pen Smile Saver Toothpaste kit is a strip-free way to get those sparkly chompers of your dreams, and here's the kicker: It's as easy as brushing! The set comes with a mouth guard, two Platinum Pens, and Smile Saver toothpaste in your choice of peppermint of spearmint.

The results speak for themselves. (Photo: HSN)

The set was developed by NYC dentist Dr. Jennifer Jablow (she's responsible for the A-list grins of Victoria's Secret Angels, Ford models, talk show hosts and more), and it works fast — after four days, study participants saw their teeth whiten an average of six shades, and eight shades after seven days of twice-daily use. That's professional-level whitening, and you can get that while watching TV or making dinner!

The magic is in the whitening pens. You get two with this deal, and they alone normally retail for $62! The paste formula inside them is 14 percent hydrogen peroxide – the highest available dose — and entirely alcohol-free. Plus, thanks to the pen-like applicator, it doesn't drip on your lips or coat your gums; it's super precise and easy to use. The mouth guard ensures you're able to coat each tooth evenly, and keeps the formula from getting diluted by saliva.

The Intelliwhite Platinum Double Pen Smile Saver Toothpaste kit also includes Smile Saver Nano Hap toothpaste. This after-treatment seals in your whitening work using a blend of Vitamin D, hydroxyapatite (which deposits minerals on the tooth's surface), xylitol (which helps prevent plaque from adhering to your teeth) and zinc chloride (for odor control).

Here's the kicker: The entire set is on sale for just $40, less than half what you'd pay if you purchased each item separately. And you don't even have to pay all at once — do it with three Easy Pays of $13.32...at no interest! Plus, if you're a first-time shopper, you get to save an extra $20 off your first HSN order with code HSN2021! Want to learn more? Watch the video here.

Sorry, but your dentist just can't compete with those prices.

