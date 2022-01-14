The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is a kitchen marvel — and it's now 40 percent off at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
You probably already know about the Instant Pot, the multi-functional kitchen wonder that works as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker and more. But did you know the company behind it also makes air-fryer ovens? The Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer Oven is one of the latest models, and it is an absolute marvel. It can air-fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. Most impressive of all is that you can even cook a whole rotisserie chicken in it! Fortunately, Amazon is now selling various Instant Pot appliances at a discount, and the Instant Vortex Plus is the one with the best deal – it’s currently 40 percent off!
Amazon will give you free shipping, too. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, plus exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
The Instant Vortex Plus has a ton of other features as well. Its EvenCrisp technology helps crunch up food without the messiness of deep-frying, and it has one-touch buttons for customizable cooking programs for chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more. And, as we mentioned above, you can also put a whole chicken inside it. It comes with rotisserie spit and forks, a basket, drip pan and more. You can save a lot of money by making your own rotisserie chicken at home, plus you can tailor it to your tastes!
What’s more, the Instant Vortex Plus has over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. “Simply put, I love this thing,” said one shopper. “It has two cooking trays that can be used on three levels, and it cooks a lot hotter/faster on the top level than on the bottom [...] Today I cooked sausage patties on the top level, and they came out very dark and well done but without being burned.”
Another was impressed as well: “Overall I’m quite impressed with the way that it’s cooking french fries, boiling cheese on top of nachos, and I look forward to using it a lot more.”
“I freaking love this thing!” said one review. “I hesitated buying it because it takes up prime real estate on my counter, but after trying out some stuff cooked in one my friend had I just had to buy it. It's fantastic for cooking chicken wings and for baking things like those frozen garlic bread sticks my kid loves that require you to heat up the oven to 4,000 degrees.... That's no fun in south Florida heat! But where it really shines is in reheating leftovers like pizza and fried foods. I even reheated fish and chips using the air-fryer mode and they tasted just like fresh from the restaurant. I've used this thing at least once a day since I bought it, sometimes more. We toast scones for breakfast, make tuna melts for lunches, and cook wings and fries for dinner. It's fantastic.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $380 (was $520), amazon.com
Hisense 75A6G 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $710 (was $950), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q70A Series, $1,698 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $27 (was $60), amazon.com
Tribit 100H Playtime Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $32 (was $70), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $180 (was $250), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Samsung Tab A7 Lite, $129 (was $160), amazon.com
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch, $199 (was $295), amazon.com
Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, $510 (was $700), amazon.com
Video game deals:
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Dying Light Platinum Edition for Nintendo Switch, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Pacrate Gaming Headset with Microphone, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X/Xbox One, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Ultraloq Smart Lock U-Bolt Pro + Bridge WiFi Adaptor, $169 with on-page coupon (was $249), amazon.com
Echo 4th Gen, $75 (was $100), amazon.com
Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat, $99 (was $129), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $180), amazon.com
roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $219 (was $300), amazon.com
Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $112 (was $145), amazon.com
Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Blencot Women's Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, starting at $26 with on-page coupon (was $42), amazon.com
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $37 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $35 (was $90), amazon.com
Wantdo Women's Winter Thicken Jacket Cotton Coat, starting at $74 with on-page coupon (was $92), amazon.com
adidas Women's Puremotion Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10.25-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Airtight Food Storage Container 7-pack, $30 (was $52), amazon.com
Ninja OS301/FD305CO Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $145 (was $180), amazon.com
Gotham Steel 20-piece Pots & Pans Set, $180 with on-pageg coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Vybe Massage Gun, $90 (was $100), amazon.com
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Crest Pro-Health Whitening Gel Toothpaste 3-pack, $7 (was $12), amazon.com
Duaiu 15-piece Marble Makeup Brush Set, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Jellymoni Green 100% Washed Cotton 3-piece Duvet Cover Set, $46 (was $70), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Kasentex Quilt Bedding Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection 2-piece Bed Pillows, $35 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Tufted Chenille Cotton Comforter All Season King Bedding Set, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
More from Yahoo Life:
Amazon's secret overstock outlet has everything you need to treat yourself — save up to 56 percent
Cheat on cleaning! Get the smart vacuum that does all the work for you — it's on sale at Walmart
'My new best little friend': This portable speaker has nearly 37,000 perfect reviews — and it's $10 off at Amazon 'til midnight
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.