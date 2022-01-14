The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is a kitchen marvel — and it's now 40 percent off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's an air fryer, an oven and it can cook a whole rotisserie chicken! Plus, it has over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

You probably already know about the Instant Pot, the multi-functional kitchen wonder that works as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker and more. But did you know the company behind it also makes air-fryer ovens? The Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer Oven is one of the latest models, and it is an absolute marvel. It can air-fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. Most impressive of all is that you can even cook a whole rotisserie chicken in it! Fortunately, Amazon is now selling various Instant Pot appliances at a discount, and the Instant Vortex Plus is the one with the best deal – it’s currently 40 percent off!

The Instant Vortex Plus has a ton of other features as well. Its EvenCrisp technology helps crunch up food without the messiness of deep-frying, and it has one-touch buttons for customizable cooking programs for chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more. And, as we mentioned above, you can also put a whole chicken inside it. It comes with rotisserie spit and forks, a basket, drip pan and more. You can save a lot of money by making your own rotisserie chicken at home, plus you can tailor it to your tastes!

$100 $140 at Amazon

What’s more, the Instant Vortex Plus has over 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. “Simply put, I love this thing,” said one shopper. “It has two cooking trays that can be used on three levels, and it cooks a lot hotter/faster on the top level than on the bottom [...] Today I cooked sausage patties on the top level, and they came out very dark and well done but without being burned.”

Another was impressed as well: “Overall I’m quite impressed with the way that it’s cooking french fries, boiling cheese on top of nachos, and I look forward to using it a lot more.”

Reviewers love the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart, with one saying "I freaking love this thing!" (Photo: Amazon)

“I freaking love this thing!” said one review. “I hesitated buying it because it takes up prime real estate on my counter, but after trying out some stuff cooked in one my friend had I just had to buy it. It's fantastic for cooking chicken wings and for baking things like those frozen garlic bread sticks my kid loves that require you to heat up the oven to 4,000 degrees.... That's no fun in south Florida heat! But where it really shines is in reheating leftovers like pizza and fried foods. I even reheated fish and chips using the air-fryer mode and they tasted just like fresh from the restaurant. I've used this thing at least once a day since I bought it, sometimes more. We toast scones for breakfast, make tuna melts for lunches, and cook wings and fries for dinner. It's fantastic.”

$100 $140 at Amazon

