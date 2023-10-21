This Instant Pot Air Fryer With 13,000 Five-Star Ratings Makes 'Perfect Bacon' and 'Juicy Burgers,' and It's 36% Off Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Grab one for just $70.

AllRecipes / Amazon

There are some nights that you come home from a long day, and cooking just feels out of the question. Maybe you haven’t had a chance to go grocery shopping, or work was just too exhausting. That doesn’t mean you have to resort to eating soggy takeout. A meal that is both quick and delicious isn’t a pipe dream—you just need to have the right appliance in hand.

Thanks to the Instant Pot air fryer, you can whip up perfectly cooked meals and snacks in just minutes—and right now, it’s 36 percent off at Amazon.

Instant Pot Vortex 4-Quart Air Fryer

Amazon

Buy it: $70 (was $110); Amazon

This Instant Pot air fryer has a 4-quart basket, which one Amazon shopper wrote is the “perfect size for a family of two.” Thanks to its small capacity, it measures 10.2 by 13.03 by 11.02-inches making it one of the more compact air fryers we’ve seen.

There are six settings on this air fryer for air fry, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, and reheat. Using the dial on the front of the air fryer, you can also customize cook time and temperature. This versatile functionality combined with its clearly labeled buttons make it simple enough to use everyday.

If you’re using this air fryer to get dinner on the table faster, you probably also want to cut down on clean up time as well. Thankfully, the exterior of the air fryer is made from easy-to-wipe-clean stainless steel, and the basket and tray inside the air fryer are dishwasher-safe.

Amazon shoppers have given this air fryer more than 13,000 five-star ratings at Amazon thanks to the fact it cooks a wide range of dishes to perfection. One shopper wrote that they can prepare “crisp chicken wings, chicken nuggets, roasted veggies and French fries without wrestling with a deep fryer,” in this air fryer, and added that it’s “intuitive to operate.”

Another shopper praised the fact that it cooks “juicy burgers,” and “perfect bacon” that isn’t greasy.

The Instant Pot air fryer will make weeknight dinners a breeze, so you never have to sacrifice taste to get dinner on the table in record time. Now that it’s 36 percent off, this is a great time to find out how much it might change your life for the better.

