Inspired by her dad, local woman, two partners open The Private Pour

MONROE — When she was 18, Danielle Handler joined her father’s business.

For more than 50 years, Frank "Fox" Handler was known locally for his bartending business, Mixologists. Fox, 72, worked as a bartender until three months before he died on Dec. 24, 2022.

Today, Danielle is continuing her dad’s legacy with her friends Emma Stamper and Tara Roe. In February, they opened The Private Pour, a mobile bartending company. Danielle, a 2009 graduate of St. Mary Catholic Central High School, is a school therapist.

In honor of her father, Frank "Fox" Handler, Danielle Handler is continuing a family bartending business. Danielle (right) holds a photograph of her father. Shown with her are her business partners in The Private Pour, Emma Stamper (center) and Tara Roe (left). The Private Pour is a mobile bartending business.

She also officiates weddings. Certified through the Universal Life Church, Danielle officiated her first wedding for her cousin. Then, she officially launched Handler’s Occasions.

But, after Fox died, Danielle didn’t know if she wanted to keep bartending.

“That was our thing,” she said. “Part of me didn’t know if I wanted to continue.”

Then, she got two signs.

“In August of 2023, I was a guest at a wedding. We ended up at Fox Bar," Danielle said. "Then I bartended a family friend’s wedding in September of 2023. I made the most money I ever made bartending. Those weekends back-to-back, I said, ‘OK, I hear you, dad.’ It was pretty obvious.”

Fox didn’t know Danielle continued the bartending business.

Frank (Fox) Handler is shown bartending in March, 2022 at the Monroe Council 1266, Knights of Columbus Hall. Fox's daughter, Danielle, is continuing his bartending business.

“I’m very glad with the decision I made. Emma and Tara joined the journey. Emma served with my dad a few times. Why not continue the foundation he gave us?" Danielle said. "I was emotional signing the official agreement and at the first event. They were tears of happiness and sadness. I know he’s with me.”

In its first few months in business, The Private Pour has served at 17 weddings and parties, like SMCC’s inaugural Kentucky Derby Gala and Family Counseling and Shelter Service’s Casino Night fundraiser.

“We dressed up for the derby gala. We wore the hats. That was part of the environment. For the casino fundraiser, we dressed up (too),” Danielle said. “I’m pleasantly surprised with how many events we’ve had since February. We’re excited to see the potential.”

The Private Pour doesn’t purchase alcohol and glassware, but the staff offers party planners advice on what and how much to buy. Then, they come to the event, set up the bar and serve. They are licensed and insured. All three business owners have years of experience in serving.

“We provide what’s needed to make a bar: towels, ice scoopers and tubs, coolers, wine openers, napkins, straws. We serve; we monitor how much people are drinking; we clean up,” she said.

They also follow Fox’s advice.

“(People told me), when Fox served you, you had a good time, but a responsible good time,” Danielle said. “He gave me the advice to always be responsible. We have no problem cutting people off.”

Fox was a recovering alcoholic for much of his bartending career and was a regular attendee of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“It was astounding. He was in recovery for 22 ½ years of life, but he still had this business and would be around this type of environment, even though he struggled with it. He said everyday was a choice for him. I give him a lot of praise,” Danielle said. “He was heavily involved in AA. Sometimes he went to three meetings a day. He always knew where a meeting was. If we went on a family trip, he found out ahead of time.”

After Fox’s death, Danielle and her mom, Joann, met many who were inspired by Fox.

“My dad wore tie-dyed clothes and funky hats. (Some told me), ‘I wanted to do nothing with that guy, but he ended up saving my life.’ He impacted a lot of lives,” Danielle said. “The way he connected with people in recovery, to connecting with people when he bartended events, he made everyone feel seen, loved and heard.”

Fox, a 1968 Monroe Catholic Central High School graduate, was at a wedding in 1965. When the bartender didn’t show up, he took over. He learned on the job and from some Monroe bartenders. After serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, he came back to Monroe and worked as a mailman while also bartending. He was a member of Monroe Council 1266, Knights of Columbus and St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was an usher.

Danielle knows Fox would be proud of her and The Private Pour.

“My dad left me a little video recording. He told me to go to the beat of my own path, and that he’d always be proud of me,” Danielle said. “He’d be proud of the principles that are still being carried through and that the business continues, but that we’re making it our own. I will always be proud to say that I am Fox's daughter.”

