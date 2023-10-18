Inspiration to Take from the Anthropologie x Pinterest Holiday Show Home

Created to reflect modern decor trends loved on the platform, this collection has something for everyone.

Anthropologie

If you can't wait for the winter holidays to arrive, a new design dream team created a massive new seasonal home collection to help make the wait more bearable. The Anthropologie x Terrain x Pinterest holiday line launched with a Holiday Show House that opened on October 11th—and it's the ultimate source of festive decor inspiration (with pieces available to buy now).



If you’re an interior design lover, you’ve probably looked to Pinterest for ideas more than once. The mood boards are sometimes so aesthetically pleasing they can feel impossible to live up to, and it's hard to source all the small details for yourself—which is why they partnered with Anthropologie to take care of this year’s holiday decor for you. Their 2023 Holiday House was influenced by winter decorating trends taken, obviously, from Pinterest. Each item is designed to match a variety of popular aesthetics.

"Because people come to Pinterest to plan, we can identify trends early on, and we’re already seeing searches for holiday themes such as, ‘vintage Christmas decor ideas’ and ‘winter bedroom aesthetic’ trending high on the platform," said Sara Pollack, Global Head of Consumer Marketing at Pinterest, in a press release. "By teaming up with Anthropologie, we're giving people more ideas on how to shop these trends and bring them to life for the holiday season."



You don't need to worry about missing out on attending the Holiday House in person—you instead, make your aesthetic Pinterest feed a reality with Anthropologie’s mood boards. You can shop the holiday showcase straight from Anthropologie’s feed or browse the collection on their website.



It’s hard not to fall in love with all of the near-300 pieces. After all, you’re looking at the current top-trending styles. Anthropologie and Terrain focused on offering a range of design elements, so there would be something for everyone. You have endless ways to personalize the items, from a playful and vintage holiday look to striking and stylish winter minimalism.



Dane Tashima for Anthropologie

What to Shop from the Anthropologie x Pinterest Collection

The colorfully-designed Lou Rota Twelve Days of Christmas Dessert Plates are vibrantly retro, right on par with the cheery Corded Stripe Ball Garland. These bright, vintage aesthetics make up some of the leading design trends on Pinterest, and Holiday Home mimics the best details of both with its many charmingly nostalgic pieces.

For a statement decoration, the Light-Up Holiday Village is a customer favorite. The eclectic Catherine Martin Starry Night Teapot ties everything together a complete retro look, made for showing off at any kind of holiday party.



For those looking to follow a more elegant theme, you can achieve a minimalist holiday look with the Catherine Martin Starry Night Wine Glasses (and the matching martini glasses). Anthropologie x Pinterest highlights both trendy, neutral holiday decorations, along with clean designs that display a little more color: The Pearly Metallic Glass Globe Ornament and Fair Isle Glass House go with the neutral trend with a unique twist.



Have you ever wondered how Pinterest influencers manage to make winter decorating look cozy but not cluttered? If you’re trying to figure out how to strike the perfect balance, it’s in the details—warm decorative lighting, cheerful accents, and carefully arranged display decorations that don’t overwhelm each other. Incorporate these elements with the Stargazer Copper Twine Branch Light, or the Pre-Lit Brush Trees on Wood Base adds colorful lighting that effortlessly blends in with the rest of your space.



From an abundant set of all-gold party supplies to mushroom-themed design elements, Anthropologie x Terrain x Pinterest covers every winter aesthetic on the market. The collection is available to buy now, both online and in stores. Though the Holiday House is no longer open, plenty of pictures and tour videos are available online and on Pinterest.

