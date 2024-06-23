Insomnia Cookies opens new location on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Insomnia Cookies opened a second location in New Orleans on Saturday, June 22.

According to a news release, the late-night cookie spot opened on Magazine Street and is set to offer warm cookies, brownies, blondies, “brookies” and ice cream.

In addition to cookies and brownies, Insomnia Cookies also has vegan options and a rotating cookie menu.

The release states the location at 2801 Magazine St. is the second location in New Orleans and the fourth in the state.

Insomnia Cookies is known for its chocolate chunk cookie, snickerdoodle, Confetti Deluxe and “Cookies IN Ice Cream.”

For more information, visit the Insomnia Cookies website.

