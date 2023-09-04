In an unexpected price drop, this 'mind-blowing' 43-inch TV is $100 for Labor Day

Ah, Labor Day ... when a TV viewer's thoughts turn to that perennial question: Am I going to endure another year being extorted by my cable company? With new fall series, NFL football and a slew of multiplex blockbusters finally making their way to the small screen in the coming months, maybe it's time to treat yourself to a new set, one that'll make your long-delayed cord-cutting a breeze. On second thought, change that "maybe" to "definitely," because Amazon has just marked down the top-rated Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV to $200, from $300. But you'll need to act fast if you want to steer comfortably clear of all that sunshine — this set may well sell out.

Picture and sound that punches above its weight

Even though the price is low, the wow factor is high. The Insignia has a picture as crisp, and colors as vivid, as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch.

A satisfied customer said: "I bought it for the sound. My granddaughter has this TV ... and one day I heard the sound quality of the music she was playing and made up my mind right then that my next TV would be Insignia." This shopper agreed: "Prime Day purchase and could not be happier with the picture and price. Kind of mind-blowing for the price. Setup easy. Images look so good I really can't believe it."

Broadcast channels show up in the same menu as streamers on the Insignia Fire TV — a smorgasbord of viewing delights for hungry cord cutters. (Photo: Amazon)

If it's out there, you can watch it

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, SlingTV, Paramount+, Peacock and more without a separate streaming box or stick. And we love that Alexa is included in the remote. If you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of titles (who is?), you can just say, "Alexa, play The Watcher," and voilà.

Cord cutters unite!

With its built-in Wi-Fi, the Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV lets you break free from cable. You won’t experience lag or latency while streaming HD movies and TV shows, either.

"What an amazing TV," said one five-star reviewer. "I absolutely love it. ... I got rid of the cable forever. I am a total streamer now."

Looking for something bigger? Try the 50-inch model instead:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.