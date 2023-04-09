Down to $100, this 24-inch TV is 'perfect for the kitchen or bedroom' — save almost 50%

It used to be that buying a new TV meant a major dent in your wallet. Not anymore! Amazon is currently offering a jaw-dropping deal on the top-rated Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV—Fire TV Edition. It's down to $100, from $190. We repeat: It's just $100! But you need to act fast to set yourself up for some intimate binge-watching on the cheap — these discounts won't last long.

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $100 $190 Save $90 Cut the cord and save a ton of cash in the process with this smart (in more ways than one) TV. $100 at Amazon

Picture and sound that punches above its weight

Even though the price is low, the 'wow' factor is high — the Insignia has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. "This TV was a replacement for an old Insignia that was in operation for over 11-years. It operated for 6 to 8 hours a day. I'm surprised that it lasted as long as it did. This new Fire TV was ready to go out of the box," said one satisfied Amazon shopper. "All that was needed was to put in your passwords etc. and "voila" instant TV. Great value for the money, great picture quality and the sound is much improved over the older models."

At 24 inches, it's just the set for tight spaces. Says a fan: "Perfect size for a small bedroom TV. Great picture great sound I would highly recommend this is my second insignia fire TV and I couldn’t be more happy with them."

If it's out there, you can watch it

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, SlingTV, Paramount+, Peacock and more without a separate streaming box or stick. And we love that Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of titles (and who is?), you can just say, 'Alexa, play A League of Their Own,' and voilà!

How does it compare to other built-in video-streaming TVs? Take the LG 24-inch HD LED TV — it doesn’t come with video streaming or smart home voice features built-in, and it’s more expensive. Um...hard pass.

It takes just 100 bucks to bring this baby home. (Photo: Amazon)

Cord cutters unite!

With its built-in Wi-Fi, the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV lets you break free from cable. You won’t experience lag or latency while streaming HD movies and TV shows either.

"Bought this for my office. Nice picture for such an inexpensive TV. I connect via WiFi (Xfinity). Set up was very simple. Highly recommend if you’re looking for a secondary TV (Office, Bedroom, etc.)," said one user.

This five-star fan agrees: "I bought a 24 inch and its perfect for bedroom. Very easy to set up (I'm 79 and not very tech savvy so yes, easy set up). The picture is good but appears the color is not as intensive as I expected. As others have mentioned, the sound needs to be turned up much higher than other TV's (this one in the 30's, my prior LG TV was at 10-14 volume). Overall, very pleased with the 3 HDMI's (incl one of them is ARC), RCA connectors (for my old DVD player, if newer I could use an HDMI) and a co-axial to plug in my antenna to access live TV. Yes, so far very pleased."

At just $100 (was $190), this top-notch set is almost an impulse buy.

