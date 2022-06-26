We're calling it: This is the single best early Prime Day deal — score a 24-inch TV for $90
It used to be that buying a new TV meant a major dent in your wallet. Not anymore! There's no better time to save big — huge, actually — on a smart TV than during Amazon's annual Prime Day event.
And — surprise! — the mega-retailer just dropped a bunch of terrific Prime Day exclusive discounts early, including a jaw-dropping deal on the top-rated Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV—Fire TV Edition. It's down to $90, from $170. We repeat: It's just $90! But you need to act fast to set yourself up for some intimate binge-watching on the cheap — this shocking discount won't last long.
You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this Prime Day deal, as well as all the rest. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Picture and sound that punches above its weight
Even though the price is low, the 'wow' factor is high — the Insignia has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. In fact, nearly 20,000 shoppers gave this model a perfect five-star rating. "I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV," reported a satisfied Amazon shopper. "As far as clarity goes, I believe (HD) 720p is plenty for this screen size."
If it's out there, you can watch it
As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, SlingTV, Paramount+, Peacock and more without a separate streaming box or stick. And we love that Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of titles (and who is?), you can just say, 'Alexa, play Unhinged,' and voilà.
How does it compare to other built-in video-streaming TVs? Take the LG 24-inch HD LED TV — it doesn’t come with video streaming or smart home voice features built-in, and it’s more expensive. Um...hard pass.
Cord cutters unite!
With its built-in Wi-Fi, the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV lets you break free from cable. You won’t experience lag or latency while streaming HD movies and TV shows either.
"I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV," continued the shopper. "It actually works a lot better than the USB plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason. Super handy in campgrounds with weak Wi-Fi or when using my phone's hotspot."
This five-star fan agrees: "Outstanding TV. The picture quality is great..." It also has three HDMI ports, so you can hook up a soundbar, video game console, or Blu-ray player. You can even surf the web right on the TV.
At just $90 (was $170), this top-notch TV is perfect for a small space. And at this price, it's almost an impulse buy! "Great value," said Captain Obvious (aka a happy Amazon shopper).
Be one of the first to take advantage of Prime Day savings — snatch up the Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV—Fire TV Edition while you still can.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
