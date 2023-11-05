Inside the Suffolk hotel that offers facials to three-year-olds

How do we feel about facials for three-year-olds? I ask because the Luxury Family Hotels group has just launched treatments across its five UK ­properties designed, apparently, to alleviate stress and encourage self-care from this tender young age.

In principle, I can get behind this. Especially since, right now, I am ­struggling to remember the last time someone in my house was not stifling yawns and coughs. And yet, as we ­trundle up the drive towards the ­Ickworth in Suffolk, it all begins to feel a smidgen Little Lord Fauntleroy. ­Especially since the hotel is carved from one wing of the Marquess of ­Bristol’s ancestral home. The rest, including its glorious Georgian rotunda and Capability Brown-designed ­gardens, belong to the National Trust.

Children's facials and massages are both on the menu - The Ickworth

Unlike Moonfleet Manor and Fowey Hall (the chain’s Dorset and Cornwall hotels, both recently renovated), it’s been a while since the Ickworth last had a sniff at serious money. As a result, staying here is a little like being handed the keys to an ancient estate in the midst of a modern identity crisis. The bones of the Italianate palace are magnificent, but the carpets are now undeniably scuffed, the mahogany chipping, the chair pads in the orangery-turned-restaurant rather stained.

To me, though, there is a curious charm in this dishevelled elegance. For one, you really are encouraged to treat the place like home. Dogs scamper. Kids squeal. No one glares or groans. This is – truly – the biggest wellness boost you can give a parent of young children. Meanwhile, the hotel has always provided a restorative shot in the arm for screen-squinting city kids, luring them into sweet fresh air with a (suitably scruffy) tennis court, bikes and football goals on a meadow.

Treat your little one to a mani/pedi - The Ickworth

In truth, I approach our treatments – facials for me and the 10-year-old, a massage for the 12-year-old – with ­cynicism. What could these dewy-skinned permanent residents of a hotel that I run free of charge require in terms of additional wellness? And yet … as we lie side by side on heated beds, I hear their breathing slow and deepen.

Our minds as well as our skins are smoothed out, ready for sleep. The kids are frazzled too, I realise. And while not cheap (£50 for 25 minutes, £30 for 15), the junior ­treatments are, at least, not a gimmick either. All skincare brand Ishga’s products are organic, but the 10-year-old’s facial employs ­special gentler products and techniques. When I probe, I’m told her massage – unlike mine – is not designed to plump mature skin. Serves me right for asking.

In our bedrooms (more fraying ­grandeur here – oil paintings, baize ­carpet, brocade upholstery that takes a heavy sigh as you sit) we test another ­element of this new wellness focus – Yotos. If you have primary-school-aged kids and aren’t currently under ­algorithmic bombardment from these “screen-free audio players” then please share your strategy.

All skincare brand Ishga’s products are organic - The Ickworth

It has been months since I was last able to scroll social media free from their ads and now here they are, too, in every single room in every Luxury Family Hotel, along with a library of classic stories, from Roald Dahl to Julia Donaldson, plus soporific sounds and bedtime meditations designed for children.

Slot a card into the top of the speaker and it starts. Pull it out and it stops. So simple and – it pains me to admit this – so brilliant for small people in unfamiliar hotel rooms, where a soothing story tape is exactly the comfort blanket needed to settle into sleep.

Having forgotten to pack my own novel, I wander downstairs to discover that the adult library could definitely take a leaf out of this book. Someone has clearly cleared a charity shop of everything with a spine, including a magnum opus entitled, tantalisingly, Will it Microwave? The echoey lounge rooms appear empty of guests and atmosphere. But, for all these wrinkles, the Ickworth has real charm.

Relax post treatment at the Ickworth

Its new wellness focus works because the hotel commits wholeheartedly to the promise most hotels spew out with oily insincerity – to value “our younger guests”. They’ve even installed a new fleet of Bugaboos – the Tesla of prams – so that families can more easily trundle the bucolic ­surrounding countryside, before ­turning in for a mini massage and a story. In this germiest and longest of school terms, it’s a tempting plan. And if you put it into action, please let me know: eggs, will they microwave?

Essentials

A family of four can stay at the Ickworth from £210 per night, including breakfast.

Horringer, Bury Saint Edmunds IP29 5QE (01284 735350)

