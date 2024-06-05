Get the inside scoop on 5 cool things about Fort Mill SC. (Plus one that’s actually hot)

Over the past decade, the peach-tree lined Charlotte suburb of Fort Mill, South Carolina, has nearly doubled in size as families have flocked to the bedroom community from all over — and I’m among those who have contributed to the population boom.

I’ll admit, I didn’t even get a chance to lay eyes on the town before my family landed here just before Christmas 2015.

But now that we’ve lived here for more than eight years — during a time of tremendous growth and change in Fort Mill — I’m happy to share some of the town’s best features.

There’s a lot to get excited about, with its close proximity to Charlotte, outdoor recreation opportunities, highly sought-after schools and neighborhoods where folks still ask each other to borrow a cup of sugar or a few eggs.

Here are five of the best things about living in Fort Mill:

Peach trees bloom in the Spring at the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway, a 2,100-acre conservation area with multiple entrances, is a hot spot for family outings, class field trips, childcare, summer concerts and more.

You can take a hike, kayak around Lake Haigler or try horseback riding. There are mountain biking trails to explore, yoga sessions, disc golf and campouts. When you go, bring a picnic lunch or stop by the Greenway Canteen for a Coltharp Cuban or Steele Creek tacos. (Pro tip: You can even pre-order a family meal to pick up and take home, but availability is limited.)

Kayakers enjoying the open waters on Lake Haigler at Anne Springs Close Greenway.

How many kids are lucky to grow up within a few minutes of a giant amusement park? The families of Fort Mill are among the few, and you’ll find plenty of them at Carowinds on a regular basis. The theme park straddles the state line between the Carolinas.

Many folks make use of season passes to visit frequently, darting in on a quiet weeknight to grab dinner and a ride or two, or spending a weekend morning lounging at Carolina Harbor water park while the kids splash around.

It’s also the place where many teenagers in Fort Mill work their first summer jobs, operating games, taking pictures and serving as lifeguards.

The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds.

While downtown Fort Mill is really only about two blocks long — and that’s perhaps generous — it’s a movie-scene version of what you’d expect to see from a small town. There’s a pocket park with a gazebo that hides a geocache location, along with several places you can stroll past or stop at to eat and drink, shop and buy gifts.

But the coolest — or perhaps hottest thing — in downtown is PuckerButt Pepper Co. The local business is home to the famous Carolina Reaper and Pepper X, which succeeded the Reaper as the world’s hottest pepper. (Yes, it’s been featured on “Hot Ones,” of course.)

PuckerButt Pepper Company’s Ed Currie. Courtesy of PuckerButt Pepper Company

Fort Mill schools are rated among the top in the state not only for their educational excellence, but for the sense of community that they create — even as the town grows and more schools are built.

Ask anyone in town, and they’ll most likely tell you that you can’t go wrong sending your kids to any of the schools. Whether your children are into band, theater, athletics or academic clubs, they’ll find a place where they belong.

On my daughter’s first day of school when we moved here, her principal waited outside for her to arrive and greeted her by name. Once you’re a part of the school, you’re truly one of theirs forever.

Among my favorite traditions is when graduating seniors return to their elementary and middle schools for a senior walk — both so the teachers can see how they’ve grown and so the younger students can see successful role models.

Fort Mill School District staff and board members break ground on the new Flint Hill Elementary School, and a new middle school is slated to be built at the same site.

In Fort Mill, the Peach Stand is the place to go if you want to pick up locally grown strawberries, tomatoes or peaches, then grab something to cook up for dinner from the custom butcher shop.

More times than not, when a holiday rolls around, I’ll wander in to cruise the bakery for a pie.

And I stand on the ready during peach season to pop in for the homemade peach cobbler. There’s also a small restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, and an ice cream shop packed into the snug building that’s nearly always packed.

Fresh, local strawberries from The Peach Stand in Fort Mill.