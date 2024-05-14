Aston Martin’s first-ever branded residence has officially opened its doors, setting a new standard for the Miami area. The vaunted British automaker is finally welcoming residents into its curvaceous 66-story tower at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way, a venture that was a whopping eight years in the making. Developed in partnership with G&G Developments, the sail-shaped super-tall features 391 units, 99 percent of which were sold prior to completion.

“Melding a captivating design aesthetic with one of the city’s most idyllic locations, on one of the last parcels of the Miami waterfront, the ultra-luxury Aston Martin Residence adds further distinction to the already expressive Miami skyline,” Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, said in a press statement. “We think this project firmly sets the mark for luxury residential design around the world.”

More from Robb Report

The sky lobby inside the newly opened Aston Martin Residences in Miami.

Buenos Aires-based architect Rodolfo Miani of Bodas Mian Anger was tapped to design the condominium along with Aston Martin. Naturally, you’ll find nods to the carmaker throughout including doors with bespoke artisan Aston Martin handles, number plinths, and kestrel tan leather door tabs.

“Since this idea started with the first draft, everything has taken on a form of majesty,” Miami said. “Working together with the Aston Martin and G&G teams has expanded our vision to create an architectural masterpiece that will enhance the beauty of the city. This collaboration between the architectural and automotive world was a true alliance that brings an elevated symphony of design and detail to every aspect of the building.”

Altogether, the development comprises seven penthouses. The crown jewel—and the only apartment still on the market—is a massive triplex listed for an eye-watering $59 million. The unit, dubbed “Unique,” measures roughly 27,000 square feet and comes with the last remaining Aston Martin Vulcan race car, worth $3.2 million.

The only apartment still available in the 66-story tower is a $59 million triplex penthouse.

For residents, the building features 42,275 square feet of amenities spread across four levels. There’s a two-floor fitness center, an art gallery, two movie theaters, a golf simulator, and a full-service spa. In addition, buyers have access to a beauty salon, a barbershop, a sky bar and lounge, an infinity pool, spa tubs, and cabanas.

According to the marque, the real estate project has attracted both car enthusiasts and Aston Martin aficionados alike. In fact, more than half of buyers are already owners of an Aston Martin. Buyers can work alongside the manufacturer’s design team to integrate three bespoke interior schemes into their selected home.

“Our design language is based on beauty and the honesty and authenticity of materials,” said Reichman. “Aston Martin Residences Miami is for people who appreciate the finest quality and craftsmanship, who love the feeling of something that is timeless. In this, our first residential building development, the interiors are quintessentially Aston Martin. We are delighted to welcome the first residents to their new homes, to experience this feeling for themselves.”

Click here to see more photos of Aston Martin Residences.

aston martin residences miami

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.