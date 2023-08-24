Inside the morning routine of a local news anchor with a wakeup time before 3 AM

Local Texas morning news anchor Matt Fontes finds the time to eat breakfast, film TikToks and put on camera-ready makeup before going live on the air every morning.

MATT FONTES: My name is Matt Fontes. Come get ready with me as I get ready for the morning newscast.

Good morning, it is 2:45 in the morning. It's about the time I get my day started. We're here in Odessa, Texas. Doing the morning news, we do it for three hours Monday through Friday every morning.

So it's important to also have fun and, you know, keep our energy alive every morning throughout the newscast as well. That's kind of why I turn towards TikTok, show people the real side of what happens during a normal day working at a news station. On the weekends, I try to revert my schedule back to a normal one or else I'd have absolutely no social life.

Right now, the bathroom routine is done. It's time to put the suit on. If I could have a little privacy, please? Thank you.

Transformation is complete, for the most part. All right, we finally made the station. Already running late, of course, like always. Concealer is probably the biggest part of my routine. Just a little bit of powder to kind of get rid of that glare that you can sometimes see on camera.

We're almost a showtime, so I've got to head in there now. They're probably already calling for me. I finally made it into the studio. Until next time, I'm Matt Fontes, and that was my first 15.

