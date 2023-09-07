Inside the morning routine of a fourth year medical student

Stephanie Arnouk is a New York City-based med student who somehow finds time in the morning to eat breakfast, create content, put makeup on — and get some studying in!

Video Transcript

STEPHANIE ARNOUK: Good morning. I'm Stephanie. I'm a fourth-year medical student. I live in New York City, and I guess we're going to spend the morning together.

So first thing in the morning, we make coffee. I'm currently on a week of a rotation where I get to be in clinic. I don't have to be there until, like, 8:30-ish, and clinic starts around 9:00. Since we have the leisure of my sleep schedule being adjusted to what it is, I can make my own coffee and enjoy it before I have to run out. This coffee came out prettier than they normally do, so it's going on my Insta story.

Makeup routine for the day. First is always sunscreen and a concealer combo. A lot of the reason I do social media is because I really wanted to make sure that through creating content and having a podcast, other young Latina women would see someone that looked like them accomplishing the things that they want to accomplish.

Final part of this entire routine is the mascara. And we're off to clinic for the day.

Thanks for walking me to the subway. That was my first 15, and I really appreciate you spending the morning with me, but I've got to run. Bye.