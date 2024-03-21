Inside the Luxe New Wellness Club Opening in N.Y.C. This May

A cross between a swanky members’ club and an upscale gym will arrive in the Big Apple this spring.

Continuum just announced it is opening a “first-of-its-kind wellness social club” in the heart of New York City in May. The new wellness brand, which is headed up by former fitness tech entrepreneur and Today Show health correspondent Jeff Halevy, says the new flagship will allow members to improve their health and fitness in a suitably luxurious setting.

Located in the affluent Greenwich Village neighborhood, the Continuum Club will cover 25,000 square feet of the historic, century-old Archive Building. The exposed brick walls and stone foundations of the 10-story Romanesque Revival-style building belie the modern amenities inside. The innovative open-plan space will feature generous workout areas with state-of-the-art equipment and plush lounges conducive to relaxation.

The entrance.

“Our club in Greenwich Village was meticulously curated to both house the leading technology and services in the wellness space, and to do so in a cohesive, intentional, luxury environment,” Continuum’s chief revenue officer Tom Wingert said in a statement.

Beyond the bricks and mortar, Continuum Club will be staffed by a team of experts and will use artificial intelligence to create an enhanced, 360-degree wellness experience for members. The hyper-personalized, data-informed services on offer run the gamut from personal training sessions to hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Members can also partake in recovery treatments such as Himalayan salt saunas and cold plunges.

The bar.

“We’ve brought an extraordinary team of NYC-based artisans together to create a sanctuary in the heart of the city that celebrates the heritage of the neighborhood and deeply incorporates nature in a way that encourages serenity amidst busy city life,” adds Wingert. “The space is truly one of one.”

A workout area.

There are certainly some parallels between the Continuum Club and Dave Asprey’s Upgrade Labs. (The company, which has some 27 locations around the U.S. and Canada, uses AI technology to identify a member’s problem area and then tackles it with cutting-edge equipment.) Continuum also has a similar luxury bent to Equinox, with the company looking for “the city’s most discerning professionals and creatives to join its community.” As the rapid growth of Upgrade Labs and Equinox shows, there is no shortage of such individuals seeking high-end wellness experiences.

