Inside Kim Kardashian’s 43rd Birthday Party in Beverly Hills

On Friday night, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday with her family and friends at upscale restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills. The SKIMS founder arrived in a hot, body-hugging dress with a strappy top and cut outs showing glimpses of her toned torso. Ties held the skirt up in ruched bundles around her ankles and hips.

The Kardashians star had her hair down in a wavy wet style, and was wearing black sunglasses and carrying a hand purse.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Also seen at the event were Kim's sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner , as well as her mother, Kris Jenner, and friends Hailey Bieber, Lauren Sanchez, Sofia Vergara, and Ivanka Trump.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Not seen at the party was Kim's other sister, Kourtney Kardashian , with whom she has been publicly feuding. And Kourtney is far along in her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker, recently going through emergency fetal surgery, and has been at home recovering.

The two sisters were recently shown having a blow out fight during the season four premiere of their hit Hulu show. In the conversation, Kim revealed she is part of a group chat called “Not Kourtney,” in which she alleged that Kourtney's close friends complained about her changing since her marriage to the Blink-182 drummer.

In response, Kourtney called Kim an “egotistical narcissist,” adding, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

They have previously clashed over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana on a collection after Kourtney used the designer for her wedding theme at her ceremony in Postitano, Italy, a few months before its release.

Since the episode aired, Kourtney has shared screenshots of her conversations with friends Allie Rizzo Sartiano and Simon Huck to prove they don't participate in the alleged group chat, insisting it's just her sisters involved.



She responded to a fan asking her about it in the comments, “No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed.”

