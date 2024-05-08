Inside the Emory, London’s Newest All-Suite Hotel

London’s luxury hotel scene is flourishing, and the city just got yet another exciting new addition.

Maybourne, which owns and manages the iconic Claridge’s (among others), has finally opened the doors to the Emory. The property marks the sixth outpost in the group’s portfolio and is being dubbed the British capital’s first all-suite hotel. Located in the affluent Knightsbridge neighborhood, the building comprises 61 accommodations and a slew of swanky amenities including a culinary program by Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a four-floor members-only club.

More from Robb Report

Taking cues from Swiss watchmaking, the exterior of the hotel was designed by the late Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour of RSHP. “Every element of the sail structure reflects a meticulous attention to detail, where the beauty of movement is apparent, and nothing is hidden,” Harbour explained in a press statement, likening the building’s steel facade to a skeletonized dial. “The aspect of timelessness is very powerful in architecture. It is important to create buildings and places with impact and longevity, whose role is more than just aesthetic.”

Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s abc kitchens at The Emory is the chef’s first London outpost.

Rémi Tessier, who’s also known for his superyacht concepts, was tapped to design the public spaces. The ground floor holds the Emory Bar which features retractable doors, an iridescent glass canopy, and a stained-glass installation by artist Brian Clarke. Here you’ll also find Vongerichten’s abc kitchens, a mash-up of the restaurateur’s abc kitchen, abcV, and abc cocina from New York. Tessier adorned the plant-focused eatery with lots of warm wood, polished copper, a vertical glass wine cellar, and artwork from Damien Hirst’s series, The Secret Gardens Paintings.

Among the hotel’s notable highlights are the Emory Cigar Merchants and Bar 33, perched on the 10th-floor rooftop. Both spaces are exclusive to hotel guests only or can be accessed via a private invitation. Travelers will also have the opportunity to check out Surrenne, a wellness-minded private member’s club.

Beyond the common areas, the suites are decked out with floor-to-ceiling windows and bespoke furniture. Even cooler, every two floors (there are nine total), the rooms showcase a different designer. Think everyone from Alexandra Champalimaud and Andre Fu to Pierre-Yves Rochon and Patricia Urquiola. The crown jewel, however, is a stunning, 3,229-square-foot wraparound glass penthouse by Rigby & Rigby.

A Alexandra Champalimaud-designed suite at The Emory.

From the start of their stay, guests will be treated like nothing short of royalty. The Emory will arrange for a return private chauffeur from London’s private airfields or international airports. Plus, bookings include daily English breakfast served in-suite or within abc kitchens, a complimentary in-suite bar, and 24-hour service from a personal “Emory Assistant.”

Click here to see more photos of the Emory.

the emory london

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.