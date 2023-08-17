Inside comedian Graham Linehan’s ‘cancelled’ show at the Edinburgh Fringe

Dominic Cavendish
·2 min read
0
Graham Linehan performing in the pedestrian area outside the Scottish parliament
Graham Linehan performing in the pedestrian area outside the Scottish parliament - DOMINIC CAVENDISH

It only lasted 50 minutes – and passed without incident or protest – but Thursday evening’s ‘Comedy Unleashed’ gig still entered the Fringe annals as a vital counterblow to the forces of censorship.

Prevented from going ahead at the Leith Arches when it was discovered by the venue that the line-up contained the Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan – whose views on trans issues have rendered him ‘cancelled’ – the show’s organisers found a high-profile but non-glam substitute: the pedestrian area outside the Scottish parliament. A milling crowd, gulls overhead, traffic roaring past.

It was overheard that a nervy Linehan wanted to be first on, then away. But the first act was dependable Dominic Frisby, who gamely entrusted his satirically sharp songs, with a trenchant jibe about Nicola Sturgeon in the lyrical mix, to the iffy amplification.

Tall, gangling, and almost sweetly diffident, Linehan himself began with self-deprecation (“This better be good…!”) and continued in that vein – “So good to be doing [this] with the cameras from the McCarthy trials,” he said, gesturing at the media circus of snappers. “I should keep it light so I’m going to talk about cancer of the testicles,” he deadpanned. “About five years ago, just before I got cancelled, I had cancer of the testicles and I wish I’d taken the time to enjoy it more... because it’s been downhill since then.”

Graham Linehan in 2020
Graham Linehan in 2020 - Andrew Crowley

The laughter – as he chewed over the comic deficit of only having ‘one ball’ to reference – was indulgent. When the “famously divorced” fifty-something started talking about a ‘poo’ left in his bath, it inclined to the strained. And when he ventured to weigh up the sex appeal of actress Margot Robbie, on the basis of an unflattering snap of the star, it vanished into the evening.

There was a bit more froth, entertaining enough, where that came from. “Don’t give up the day job” would be the usual rejoinder – a confident Alistair Williams, closing, reminded us what a pro sounds like. But Linehan’s day job is, as things stand, no more. “I’ve never seen anything as insane as the last two days,” he concluded forlornly. “Comedy is the thing I love to do, and I’ve not been allowed to do it for the last five years. This [stand-up] is what I decided to do to keep my toe in the water - a couple of silly jokes and they can’t even let me do that…”

Your man only wanted to make a few eejit remarks. Great that he did. That so many obstacles were put in his way remains both absurd and chilling.

comedyunleashed.co.uk

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech M&A picking back up again — but don't expect megadeals

    While market watchers expect tech M&A to increase, they don't see many blockbuster deals on the horizon.

  • Match Group's background check provider Garbo ends its partnership

    The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a 7-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 promoted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.

  • Tinder is losing the tool it uses for background checks

    The background-checking tool used by Match Group to offer a safety feature for Tinder users is shutting down. The non-profit and female-founded Garbo, which the dating app conglomerate has partnered with since 2019, will shut down its consumer tool at the end of August. “Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo’s founder and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal, which published a report on the severed partnership. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”

  • 'I can't imagine a better picture' Amazon knocked $300 off this 55-inch LG C2 Series TV

    Grab the TV one 5-star reviewer called "the absolute best I have ever owned, no question."

  • IMPORTANT: I found the viral aesthetic iced coffee glasses that are all over TikTok

    The chic minimalist glasses come in a set of four with matching reusable glass straws.

  • True Anomaly gets regulatory greenlight for first spacecraft reconnaissance mission

    Defense-focused space technology startup True Anomaly has received key permits from regulators that will allow it to demonstrate imaging and rendezvous capabilities on-orbit for the first time. The two authorizations -- from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- give the company the greenlight to perform non-Earth imaging and to demonstrate in-space rendezvous proximity operations, respectively. True Anomaly is planning on executing these capabilities using two of its “autonomous orbital vehicle” spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, during a mission early next year.

  • Monterey Car Week 2023: The top 3 things to watch

    Monterey Car Week — quite possibly the biggest week in the car world — is upon us. Here are the three biggest things to watch from California.

  • The best air purifiers of 2023

    Let these genius machines rid your home of allergens, pollutants and pathogens. Just breathe!

  • Tourist illegally climbs Rome’s Trevi Fountain to fill her water bottle

    An anonymous tourist was caught on camera scaling a famous fountain in Italy to get some water. The post Tourist illegally climbs Rome’s Trevi Fountain to fill her water bottle appeared first on In The Know.

  • @Jack (Dorsey) quits Instagram, putting the first-name handle up for grabs

    The @jack handle on Instagram is back up for grabs. Today, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, now Block CEO, announced he has deleted his Instagram account -- the one with the coveted first-name handle. In a post on decentralized social media Nostr, Dorsey shared he deleted the account after years of non-use.