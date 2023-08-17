Inside comedian Graham Linehan’s ‘cancelled’ show at the Edinburgh Fringe

It only lasted 50 minutes – and passed without incident or protest – but Thursday evening’s ‘Comedy Unleashed’ gig still entered the Fringe annals as a vital counterblow to the forces of censorship.

Prevented from going ahead at the Leith Arches when it was discovered by the venue that the line-up contained the Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan – whose views on trans issues have rendered him ‘cancelled’ – the show’s organisers found a high-profile but non-glam substitute: the pedestrian area outside the Scottish parliament. A milling crowd, gulls overhead, traffic roaring past.

It was overheard that a nervy Linehan wanted to be first on, then away. But the first act was dependable Dominic Frisby, who gamely entrusted his satirically sharp songs, with a trenchant jibe about Nicola Sturgeon in the lyrical mix, to the iffy amplification.

Tall, gangling, and almost sweetly diffident, Linehan himself began with self-deprecation (“This better be good…!”) and continued in that vein – “So good to be doing [this] with the cameras from the McCarthy trials,” he said, gesturing at the media circus of snappers. “I should keep it light so I’m going to talk about cancer of the testicles,” he deadpanned. “About five years ago, just before I got cancelled, I had cancer of the testicles and I wish I’d taken the time to enjoy it more... because it’s been downhill since then.”

Graham Linehan in 2020 - Andrew Crowley

The laughter – as he chewed over the comic deficit of only having ‘one ball’ to reference – was indulgent. When the “famously divorced” fifty-something started talking about a ‘poo’ left in his bath, it inclined to the strained. And when he ventured to weigh up the sex appeal of actress Margot Robbie, on the basis of an unflattering snap of the star, it vanished into the evening.

There was a bit more froth, entertaining enough, where that came from. “Don’t give up the day job” would be the usual rejoinder – a confident Alistair Williams, closing, reminded us what a pro sounds like. But Linehan’s day job is, as things stand, no more. “I’ve never seen anything as insane as the last two days,” he concluded forlornly. “Comedy is the thing I love to do, and I’ve not been allowed to do it for the last five years. This [stand-up] is what I decided to do to keep my toe in the water - a couple of silly jokes and they can’t even let me do that…”

Your man only wanted to make a few eejit remarks. Great that he did. That so many obstacles were put in his way remains both absurd and chilling.

comedyunleashed.co.uk

