Inside a $37.5 Million Waterfront Mansion on Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island

Last year, Kevin Segalla, founder of the mobile games publisher Tilting Point, snapped up an unfinished 7,800-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach. At the time, he made an off-market deal with developer Ilya Karpov and snagged the contemporary Hibiscus Island estate for a cool $29.1 million, as The Wall Street Journal first reported. Now, Segalla and his wife are relocating to Spain and have stuck a hefty $37.5 million price tag on their sleek waterfront home.

“Over the last two years, my Barcelona office has grown tremendously, and I’m now needing to spend much more time in Barcelona,” Segalla told the WSJ. Positioned along Biscayne Bay, the abode sits on an impressive 15,750-square-foot lot with 90 feet of water frontage. Altogether, the Ralph Choeff-designed spread features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, soaring high ceilings, natural oak floors, and a wood-paneled elevator.

“It is the first time on the market for this spectacular new construction home on prestigious guard-gated Hibiscus Island,” said Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group in a press statement. “This is the ultimate property with a dock boasting mesmerizing views of the downtown skyline and everything the discerning luxury buyer is looking for today.”

The first floor holds all the entertainment spaces, including a media center, a dining room, a cocktail lounge, and an open-plan family kitchen that’s decked out with a 108-bottle wine cabinet to store your vintages. There are also giant telescoping glass doors that not only flood the place with natural light but also retract to reveal panoramic views of the Miami skyline. Outside, you’ll find an infinity pool, a porcelain-tiled deck, a summer kitchen, and rainforest-inspired gardens.

A floating glass-and-wood staircase will take you up to the primary suite on the second level, complete with a large sitting area, walk-in closets, and a spa-like ensuite bath. The best part, however, is the private loggia, which sports a tile-accented plunge pool.

“This is more than a home; it’s an indoor-outdoor oasis,” added Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group. “Its architectural brilliance, natural beauty, and immaculate décor combine to create the truly quintessential Miami luxury lifestyle.” It’s also a great place to entertain, and, per the WSJ, the Segallas often hosted parties during Art Basel and the Miami Grand Prix.

