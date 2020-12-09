Inside a $19.5 Million Ultimate Beach House in the British Virgin Islands

As of December 1, the British Virgin Islands are open to travelers again for the first time since March. And Virgin Gorda’s Oil Nut Bay may be just the place to set up your newest home office at the ultimate beach house. The newly built six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath home is just one of 117 homes that will be constructed in the eco-sensitive community. As you might guess, the white-sand beach and turquoise waters of the bay are just steps from the expansive patios down a private little path.

Enter the villa through a grand entrance atrium with a bronze sculpture called “The Search for Enlightenment” from British artist Simon Gudgeon. Floating steps mark the path between the reflecting pool and the lawn to the front door. The open-plan concept includes a spacious living room, dining table for 12 and sleek, white kitchen kitted out with Wolf appliances, all designed by Athens- and London-based ISV Architects. It feels both casual and elegant at the same time, with a wall of windows opening completely to the outdoors, of course.

Each of the six bedrooms has its own en suite bath, and the two primary suites both have Caribbean Sea views, separate terraces and private gardens with outdoor showers. A garage can house one of the two six-passenger electric carts that come with the 5,000-square-foot villa, and there’s an additional kitchenette space for catering staff. A home office is just off the kitchen.

An oversized dining table and lounge chairs dominate the massive covered patio, which leads to the infinity pool (with the sea beyond). A separate stone, sunken firepit area has its own seating.

This particular home has the advantage of not just being beachfront but also being in close proximity to everything the resort community has to offer. It’s just a short walk to the restaurants and pools at the communal Beach House and fully equipped fitness studio. The 400-acre property is 50 percent open space, so it’s easy to get in an outdoor workout: take one of the five hiking trails or play a game of tennis or pickleball on the courts. Watersports include paddleboarding and kayaking (in one of the glass-bottomed boats), snorkeling with the sea turtles and eagle rays, diving nearby shipwrecks, sailing and windsurfing.

While there’s no spa on-site, services can be arranged for residents.

The island can only be accessed via helicopter or boat, so there’s also a helipad and 93-slip marina on-site for residents and their guests, which can accommodate yachts up to 130 feet with an eight-foot draft. Marina services include provisioning and a concierge, and moorings are also available. The marina has its own little village with smaller three-bedroom villas already up for sale, as well as an over-water restaurant, coffee shop, market and boutique.

