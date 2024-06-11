The ins and outs of gathering and preserving your forage

Although I have discussed it in previous articles, this week I want to take a deep dive into forage harvesting and how it affects quality.

Each potential storage method presents its challenges, but harvesting forage to be stored as dry hay can be the most difficult. Plant physiology and growth prevent us from enjoying maximum quality and quantity. To get the highest quality forage you need to harvest it early in the vegetative stage, but to maximize quantity you want the forage to fully mature. Each producer must find their “happy place” where forage quality and quantity intersect to produce the ideal hay for their livestock.

Grasses and legumes in the vegetative stage have the highest digestibility and nutritive characteristics. Vegetative grasses can have a digestibility of over 80 percent and crude protein (CP) values of over 18 percent. Conversely, the digestibility of mature forage can fall below 50 percent with CP below 8 percent.

The intersection of quality and quantity is typically found when the plants are in the boot to soft dough stages of growth. When you are accessing the growth stage to decide when to make a cutting, you also need to be keeping an eye on the sky to see if the weather will allow the hay to be made properly.

A winter crop of rye is harvested in mid-May for silage so the field can be prepped for spring planting in Wayne County. Temperature, humidity and cloud cover each affect the rate at which the mowed forage will dry.

Temperature, each pass of machine can reduce quantity, quality of harvest

Temperature, humidity and cloud cover each affect the rate at which the mowed forage will dry. Everyone knows low temperatures and high humidity dramatically increase the time needed for hay to dry down. Using a daily temperature of 85 degrees as an example, if it is cloudy and wet, grasses can take up to 40 hours to dry down to 20 percent moisture, but if it is sunny and dry it can reach the appropriate moisture content in as little as 11 hours.

As I mentioned in an article last month, every pass of a machine will reduce the quantity and quality of the forage you are harvesting. The processes of mowing, tedding, raking and baling can potentially reduce dry matter yield by 12 to 35 percent and crude protein by up to four percent.

As a general rule, it is best to try and make your cuttings as early in the day as possible so you can take advantage of good drying conditions for as long as possible. You should consider mechanically conditioning all the crops by using either a mower/conditioner or tedding. Keep your mower swaths as wide as possible and rake once the moisture has fallen to about 50 percent.

The final metric for deciding when to bale will be dependent on the size and type of bale you will make. Small squares should be made at about 20 percent moisture, large rounds at 18 percent, and large squares at 16 percent.

John Yost

Finally, after all the work to get your hay made you can’t forget about the storage of the bales. If you are blessed with enough barn space to accommodate all of your crop, you will benefit from being able to maintain most of the dry matter you hauled from the field. If you aren’t that fortunate, you should identify the most acceptable location to store the bales until they are fed.

With barn storage, you can expect a two to three percent loss of dry matter. Bales that are stored directly on the ground, and left uncovered, can lose up to 40 percent of their original dry matter. Finding a way to get the bales off the ground can save you 10 percent of your dry matter and covering the stack can reduce potential loss to around 8 percent.

Summer programs scheduled on grazing, manure

There are several summer programs I would like to make you aware of.

First, the Richland County Soil and Water office will sponsor a series of grazing/pasture walk meetings beginning June 14 with the Field Day for Plain Growers and June 15 for Women for the Land Learning Circle. They will host a grazing school July 23 and 25, and a pasture walk program July 27.

If you would like to find more information or register for any of their programs, you can reach them at 419-747-8684.

The Tri-State Manure Field Day will be held July 11 at Green Top Acres in Payne. The field day starts at 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided. The topics include demonstrations of the 360 Rain manure applicator, emergency spill response, and a rainfall simulator. There will be an educational presentation on manure safety and regulations for Ohio and Indiana. The program will conclude with an optional tour of the Green Top Acres facility. For more information, or to register, you can contact the Paulding County Soil and Water office at 419-523-5159.

Dates for the Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit dairy producers’ summit and Twilight Tour are set for July 16 at the Wayne County fairgrounds. The dairy producer summit will be held 2-5 p.m. The Twilight Tour will run 6-9 p.m. and feature a farm-to-table program. Attendees will get to experience how food is grown and will sample menu options from many of our local businesses.

The 2024 OSU Manure Science Review will be held at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, on Aug. 6. The program will feature presentations and demonstrations on manure placement and subsurface drainage, 360 RAIN liquid manure application, best manure application practices, H2Ohio updates, manure spill mitigation, spreader calibration, and autonomous tractor demos.

You can find the event flyer and registration materials at https://ocamm.osu.edu. As always, if you have any livestock or forage management questions, feel free to contact the OSU Extension Office-Wayne County at 330-264-8722 or email yost.77@osu.edu.

John Yost is an Extension Educator IV, Agriculture and Natural Resources, at OSU Extension-Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Tips for getting the most from forage - harvesting and storing