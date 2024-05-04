Injured 2-year-old pup found on Phoenix mountain rescued by Good Samaritan

Lookout Mountain Preserve in Phoenix is renowned for its scenic vistas, abundant wildlife, and numerous hiking and biking trails, often serving as a playground for outdoor enthusiasts across the Valley.

However, on April 24, two Emergency Animal Medical Technicians from the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) were alerted to "a dog in distress." The dog was spotted in a small cut-out on the side of the mountain by a Good Samaritan during his hike along the preserve.

After a quick medical assessment by technicians, the 2-year-old female Sharpei Mix, now affectionally known as "Bright Eyes," was found to be "dangerously dehydrated," along with wounds on her paws and hind end, according to AHS.

On April 24, field operators from the Arizona Humane Society rescued a 2-year-old female Sharpei Mix, now known as "Bright Eyes," who was found injured and "dangerously dehydrated" by a Good Samaritan hiking along the Lookout Mountain Preserve in Phoenix.

While dispatchers do not know where the dog came from or how long she had been in the cut-out, they believe she "would not have survived much longer" had she not been found by the hiker.

"It was a very dire situation," said Joe Casados, a spokesperson for AHS. "It very possibly could've been her last day if she wasn't found."

The Good Samaritan, who discovered the dog around half a mile up the side of the mountain due to her "amber eyes reflecting from her hiding spot," stayed with her the entire time before rescue teams were able to arrive on the scene, which took approximately two hours, according to Casados.

Had the hiker not stayed with the dog, AHS's field operations team likely wouldn't have been able to locate Bright Eyes due to her pelt blending in with the natural environment and "how well tucked away she was," Casados said.

Bright Eyes

Scared but willing to receive assistance, Bright Eyes was carried down the mountain's "slick and narrow trail" by AHS responders Tracey Miiller and Ruthie Jesus. This was due to her injured and weak condition, as well as the dog not initially wanting to leave the cut-out, according to the organization.

"Walking on rocks alone was difficult (for her)," said Casados, citing the cuts that were found on the dog's paws when rescuers arrived on the scene. According to Casados, it was "very probable" that the cut-out was the "only safe spot for her to be."

Along with her severe dehydration, Casados believes Bright Eyes had also been without food for a significant amount of time due to the poor condition she was found in. He estimated that she had been stranded in the preserve for at least several days.

Upon arrival to AHS' Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital, the dog underwent various treatments, including fluid intake, antibiotics and pain medication, the organization said.

With call volume 'through the roof,' the AHS field team receives thousands of calls a year regarding various animal and pet cases," according to Casados. He noted that the organization considers Bright Eye's situation "unique." This is due to Miiller and Jesus managing to take the "last remaining vehicle" to Lookout Mountain, which made a huge difference in saving the dog's life, said Casados.

"She's an absolute angel," said Jesus, believing that the Good Samaritan who found Bright Eyes "saved her life." "She knew we were getting her to safety."

Now recognized for her friendly behavior amidst her recovery, ASH hopes to put Bright Eyes up for adoption within the next couple of days, Casados said.

"She's incredibly sweet," said Casados. "She's just a joy for everybody that gets to spend time with her."

To create lifesaving space for more sick, injured, and abused pets like Bright Eyes, AHS is waiving adoption fees for adoptable dogs 6 months and older, as well as critters of all ages, now through Sunday, May 5, the organization announced.

Those looking to adopt or foster animals in the Valley can visit the Arizona Humane Society website for more information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2-year-old dog rescued from lookout mountain by Arizona humane society