The powerful charger that keeps 56,000+ shoppers juiced up is only $14 — that's more than 60% off
What is it?
Getting stuck with a dead battery when you're out and about is never fun (and using public chargers can be a little sketchy). Make sure you're never caught with a dead phone again with this Iniu Portable Charger and power bank. Believe it or not, this handy little device is enough to recharge an iPhone 8 up to 3.6 times, a Samsung S22 1.7 times and AirPods Pro 13.2 times.
With a 10,000mAh capacity, this is one powerful charger — and it's only a half-inch thick.
Why is this a good deal?
Did we mention it's more than 60% off? It's $14, down from $36! That's a small price to pay for peace of mind.
Why do I need these?
Iniu has a lot of faith that you will love this charger (and, if we may say so, the adorable paw print goes a long way). The company is so confident, in fact, that it has included a three-year warranty should something go wrong.
This power bank also supports fast charging and is able to boost an iPhone to 78% charge in just one hour. It comes with a 15-layer SmartProtect system that eliminates the risks of overheating, overvoltage and other mistakes that can damage your devices.
Thanks to its three separate ports (it includes two USB-A ports and one USB-C port), you can charge three devices at once. That cute paw print? It's also a charge indicator. You can see how much power is left with just a glance.
What reviewers say
"I bought this for Disney and I would say it is absolutely the most valuable thing I bought for the trip," raved a grateful shopper. "I've since used this on long days at the zoo and on a long hiking trip where my phone would have died and my map would have disappeared."
"I've purchased at least six of these," one shopper said. "We are Penn State University fans and the paw print lighting up looks like a Nittany Lion paw. The battery charges easily and it works great. The paw print shows how much battery power you have, and it's large. Very convenient! No more guessing or looking for little tiny lights. The flashlight has come in handy as well."
Another customer chimed in: "I bought this to take on vacation with me. My grandson used it for his Oculus when his batteries died and it lasted for hours of him playing. It should last my entire trip as I won't be using it constantly as he did. It is quick to recharge as well. I love the paw print that shows how much of a charge it has as well."
The black model is down to $14, but you can also get it on sale in orange for $21 — they both come with the fun light-up paw print.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
