Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office on keeping boating safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Memorial Day weekend often marks the unofficial start of summer sending flocks of people to Ingham County waterways and beaches, like Lake Lansing. Before you hit the water, Sgt. Jeremy Doerr with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said boating safety starts dockside.

Sgt. Jeremy Doerr with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office goes on patrol on Lake Lansing. (WLNS)

He suggested checking your boat or kayak is in good condition along with any equipment on board like navigation lights and electrical systems. Sgt. Doerr also said you should build a float plan.

“It’s really simple. It’s telling someone where you are going what body of water you are going to be on, how long you’re going to be out on the water, when you plan to return. Schedule check in times, send a text of the fish you’re catching or beautiful weather, so you are contently checking in with people,” said Sgt. Doerr.

As you pack your coolers, keep in mind that the same alcohol rules on the road also apply on the water.

“It can impair your judgment, balance and vision and reaction times,” he said. Alcohol can also increase the fatigue and the effects of hot temperatures and cold water.

Along with the cooler, make sure there are life jackets for everyone onboard.

In Michigan, children under 6 need to be wearing one when the boat is moving and pay attention to the type of life jacket you have.

“Type ones the big orange ones and they have the highest bouncy rating and they are made to flip you face up. As you go down to type two and type three, these are not made to keep you face up in the water,” said Sgt. Doerr.

He said while type 2 and 3 life jackets have a different function, they can still keep a person afloat and are often used on jet skis and other personal water craft.

Accident prevention can also come in the form of picking up a first aid kit right off the shelf.

Keeping these things in mind can keep your summer plans ship-shape.

