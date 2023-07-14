Ineos Grenadier’s New Quartermaster Truck Brings Its Retro Style to Modern Off-Roading

The Ineos Grenadier isn’t just for SUV lovers anymore.

The British chemical company-turned-automaker has just unveiled the Quartermaster, a pick-up truck based on its buzzy SUV. The Grenadier variant features a double cab and a sizable truck bed, along with all the other features that drew enthusiasts to the retro-styled 4×4 in the first place.

Ineos unveiled the new version of the classic Land Rover Defender homage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Thursday. Like its sibling, the boxy truck features a ladder-frame chassis, though it measures a foot longer than the SUV’s. The extra space means the vehicle can comfortably hold five adults inside its cab, while still having room for a bed that’s 61.6 inches long and 63.7-inch wide. That means it has more than enough room for a standard European pallet, according to the brand—or any other gear you might want to take on your next off-roading adventure.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

The Grenadier Quartermaster comes with either a gas- or diesel-powered 3.0-liter straight-six. The former produces 282 hp and 331 ft lbs of torque, while the latter churns out 245 hp and 404 ft lbs of torque. Both mills are connected to an eight-speed ZF automatic that sends power to all four wheels. The gas version can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 8.8 seconds, the diesel version in 9.8 seconds, and both have a top speed of 99 mph.

The truck is just as well-suited to 4×4 action as its sibling. It has a 10.4-inch ground clearance and can wade in up to 31.5 inches of water. A center differential lock and two-speed transfer case come standard, while front and rear differential locks are available as an upgrade. Stopping power is provided by Brembo brakes.

The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster and Ineos Grenadier

The Grenadier Quartermaster, like the SUV version, will be available in three trim levels: the base-level Standard, off-road centric Trialmaster and the fully loaded Fieldmaster. Ineos has already begun taking orders for the truck, which starts at around $86,797, in the UK and Ireland. The standard Grenadier is set to go on sale in the US later this year, but Ineos has yet to announce whether we’ll get the truck or not.

