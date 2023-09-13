Industry Voices: Consultants on the State of Denim

Along with the rest of the apparel industry, denim has recently faced some ups and downs due to economic fluctuations and changing consumer behavior. For a window into what is happening on the ground, Carved in Blue is catching up with industry figures—including executives at mills and consultants—to get their perspective.

Here, denim consultants Stefano Aldighieri, Miles Johnson and Andrew Olah weigh in on what they are seeing and the path ahead for the category.

More from Sourcing Journal

Read more on Carved in Blue.

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

Click here to read the full article.