Indoor water parks at Kalahari, Camelback, Great Wolf Lodge make USA TODAY's 10Best list

Several indoor water parks in the Poconos made the USA TODAY 10Best Readers Choice Awards Best Indoor Water Parks list.

Coming in first were multiple Kalahari Resorts locations. Aquatopia at Camelback Resort ranked fourth. Great Wolf Lodge, also with multiple locations, was fifth.

Great Wolf Lodge was the first to open in the Poconos, in 2005. Aquatopia and Kalahari both opened in 2015.

Also representing Pennsylvania in the indoor water parks category was Splash Lagoon near Erie.

Parks were voted on by the public after 10Best editors vetted nominations from industry experts and chose final sets of nominees for Best Theme Park, Best Outdoor Water Park, Best Indoor Water Park, Best Roller Coaster, Best Theme Park Entertainment, Best Theme Park Hotel and Best Theme Park Restaurant.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, Knoebels took the top spot in the roller coaster list with Phoenix. Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood was third and Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark was fourth.

Knoebels was voted the second-best theme park, with Hersheypark fourth and Kennywood eighth.

The Hotel Hershey won the park hotel category.

The Alamo at Knoebels and The Chocolatier at Hersheypark came in first and second in the restaurants category.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Kalahari, Aquatopia, Great Wolf Lodge make top indoor water parks list