Indoor slide park for all ages coming to Sioux Falls

Slick City Action Park, an indoor family entertainment facility based in Denver, CO, is coming to Sioux Falls. The facility will feature a variety of “waterless slides” not just for youth, but for the kid inside every adult as well.

As the self-proclaimed “world’s only waterless slide park,” Slick City will also feature a junior slide and play area, air courts for basketball and other sports and a cafe and party area. An exact date for opening is not yet known.

Established in 2021, the idea of Slick City Action Park was developed by entrepreneur Bron Launsby, who previously owned 10 Sky Zone trampoline parks. He came up with the idea in 2020 when a slide feature was incorporated into one of his Sky Zone locations.

Currently, there are four established Slick City locations which include Denver, Colordao; St. Louis, Missouri; Katy, Texas; and Peoria, Arizona.

Sioux Falls is the 14th franchise out of 15 recently awarded after more than 300 inquiries were first announced in February. Fargo, North Dakota and Omaha, Nebraska were also chosen for future sites. All three of these locations will be led by former Fargo Sky Zone Trampoline Park franchisee Dan Bryant.

After eight years of owning the Fargo Sky Zone location, Bryant sold the business with no intention of returning to the family entertainment industry. Then, he heard about Slick City.

Unlike trampoline parks, Bryant said this concept serves a much larger demographic, from young kids to grandparents.

As of now, Bryant said his team is searching for a location to house Sioux Falls’ own Slick City. The structure will need to measure at least 26,000 square feet or more. If needed, a new build would also be considered.

