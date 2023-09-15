Indie horror movie from Louisiana filmmakers has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

A Shreveport-made indie horror film is getting rave reviews.

#chadgetstheaxe currently has a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% user rating. Tomatometer ratings are generated by critics.

The first-person documentary-style horror film came into popularity after the 1999 film The Blair Witch Project and made its way to TV in season six of American Horror Story: Roanoke. The feature-length film from Shreveport filmmaker Travis Bible #chadgetstheaxe is shot in that same style and takes a pointed jab at egotistical social media personalities.

Based on the award-winning short film of the same name, #chadgetstheaxe follows four social media influencers as they livestream their trip to the former home of a Satanic Cult, the Devil's Manor. To no one's surprise, things start to go wrong and as the violence ramps up, so do the views.

"In the 'Blair Witch' what they did, which was necessary and clever, is they kept kind of rationalizing why the protagonist was filming during this crazy time. I did do that some on 'Chad' but honestly if you look at what's going on in real life - as long as it's not creating extra danger for our protagonist, I don't think there's any reason they wouldn't keep filming," Bible explained in a previous interview. "There's this kind of circle of dehumanization going on where he's performing for an audience, but his audience is also encouraging him to kind of do these things and rewarding him by watching. So, it's like yes, it's this influencer's fault, like he's not a great guy, but also is the audience that much better watching and encouraging it?"

#chadgetstheaxe is a new horror film from Shreveport filmmakers Travis Bible and Kemerton Hargrove that will have a special, one night only screening at the Robinson Film Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Bible co-wrote the flick with local filmmaker Kemerton Hargrove who also serves as a producer alongside Bible, Frances O'Hanlon and "Incantation" director and writer Eric Gibson. The majority of the film was shot in Shreveport with a lot of it taking place at a house in the middle of town and in the various wooded areas just on the outskirts and despite the locations being within earshot of heavy traffic, the film feels like it's in the middle of nowhere.

Gibson attributes part of the making of this movie to Film Prize.

"This movie is a good product of Film Prize. Everyone involved in making this met through that avenue and now it's fun to watch everyone start making feature films," Gibson said.

#chadgetstheaxe is available to rent or own on VUDU and Amazon Prime Video.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Indie horror movie from Louisiana has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes