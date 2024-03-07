Some of Indiana's most popular snacks were invented in the state

From chips to pretzels to candy to jerky, snack options are endless, all with different features for the varying taste buds of consumers. While you might have your own personal favorite, so does the state. Which snacks come out on top for Indiana?

National Snack Day is March 4 and Rice Krispies Treats are the favorite snack of Michiganders.

What are the top five favorite snack foods in Indiana?

According to HubScore, Indiana’s favorite snacks are:

1. Rice Krispies Treats

2. Fritos

3. Doritos

4. Cheerios

5. Goldfish

Rice Krispies Treats was the favorite snack in the greatest number of states.

Who invented Rice Krispies Treats?

According to Back Then History, Rice Krispies Treats were invented by Kellogg Company employees Mildred Day and Malitta Jensen in 1939. Originally called marshmallow squares, Rice Krispies Treats as we know them today weren’t introduced until 1941.

Who invented Doritos?

Doritos, at No. 3 on Indiana’s list, was invented by an Indiana native. According to The Washington Post, Arch West, a former executive of Frito-Lay, invented Doritos in the 1960s, which quickly gained popularity and became a national favorite.

West grew up in Indianapolis and attended Franklin College, where he graduated in 1936 with a business degree. He died at age 97 on Sept. 20, 2011.

What are the top favorite snack foods by state?

According to the HubScore report, the favorite snack foods nationally are:

Rice Krispies Treats: 18 states

Doritos: 16 states

Cheetos: 8 states

Chex Mix: 3 states

Fritos: 3 states

Lays: 2 states

Cheerios: 1 state

What are some Indiana-based snack companies to support?

According to VisitIndiana.net, some companies and products based out of Indiana include:

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Indiana's favorite snacks include one invented by Indianapolis native