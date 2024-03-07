Some of Indiana's most popular snacks were invented in the state
From chips to pretzels to candy to jerky, snack options are endless, all with different features for the varying taste buds of consumers. While you might have your own personal favorite, so does the state. Which snacks come out on top for Indiana?
What are the top five favorite snack foods in Indiana?
According to HubScore, Indiana’s favorite snacks are:
1. Rice Krispies Treats
2. Fritos
3. Doritos
4. Cheerios
5. Goldfish
Rice Krispies Treats was the favorite snack in the greatest number of states.
Who invented Rice Krispies Treats?
According to Back Then History, Rice Krispies Treats were invented by Kellogg Company employees Mildred Day and Malitta Jensen in 1939. Originally called marshmallow squares, Rice Krispies Treats as we know them today weren’t introduced until 1941.
Who invented Doritos?
Doritos, at No. 3 on Indiana’s list, was invented by an Indiana native. According to The Washington Post, Arch West, a former executive of Frito-Lay, invented Doritos in the 1960s, which quickly gained popularity and became a national favorite.
West grew up in Indianapolis and attended Franklin College, where he graduated in 1936 with a business degree. He died at age 97 on Sept. 20, 2011.
What are the top favorite snack foods by state?
According to the HubScore report, the favorite snack foods nationally are:
Rice Krispies Treats: 18 states
Doritos: 16 states
Cheetos: 8 states
Chex Mix: 3 states
Fritos: 3 states
Lays: 2 states
Cheerios: 1 state
What are some Indiana-based snack companies to support?
According to VisitIndiana.net, some companies and products based out of Indiana include:
A Taste of Indiana: Gift basket and specialty gift company using Indiana theme food products and nonfood items.
Albanese Candy: Located in Merrillville, Albanese Candy is known for a variety of gummies, chocolates, nuts, etc.
Cinda B: Bags and accessories made in Fort Wayne.
Dillman Farms: Located in Bloomington, Dillman Farms has produced jellies, preserves and fruit butters since 1960.
Ramsey Popcorn Company: Since 1944, four generations of farmers have shaped what is Ramsey Popcorn Company and Cousin Willie’s Popcorn.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Indiana's favorite snacks include one invented by Indianapolis native