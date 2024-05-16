All Indiana State parks have free admission Sunday

May 16—All Indiana State parks, state recreation areas and reservoirs will have free admission Sunday.

As opening day of Visit Indiana Week, a promotion run by the Indiana Destination Development Corp., parks are waiving fees to encourage exploration of park properties.

Some parks have recently had work done, including completed restoration of the fire tower at Tippecanoe River State Park. At Brown County State Park, seven fully remodeled family cabins and nine renovated rustic cabins have been improved. At Potato Creek State Park, the campground dumping stations have been improved. Across the State Park system, several pollinator habitats have been enhanced and acres of invasive species have been removed.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also encourages visitors to download the parks app, Indiana State Nature Passport at visitindiana.com/indiana-passports/explore. Doing so is also free, and it makes you eligible to earn prizes by checking in when you visit a passport location.

To learn more, visit dnr.IN.gov.