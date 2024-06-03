Indiana Dog Reunites With Owner, Went Missing for 2 Years

A Pit Bull that went missing two years ago has finally been found. The pup, named Loki, has reunited with his owner, Samantha Powers, in Indiana. The canine was her emotional support animal, and the duo reunited with lots of happy tears and slobbery kisses.

Loki had gone missing from Samantha Powers’ friend’s house. While away from home, she asked her friend to care for her beloved pet. However, the emotional support dog managed to escape, and she lost hope after looking for him for several months.

Powers had already accepted that she wouldn’t get to meet Loki again in this lifetime, per the New York Post. However, it all changed when she received a call from Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control that they had found her emotional support dog. While the pup had been missing for two years, he seemed to be in good health and well taken care of wherever he had been for the last few years.

Loki was microchipped, which helped the authorities successfully contact his family, who were overjoyed upon receiving the call. The dog was found on Warsaw Street and has happily reunited with his owner. Samantha and her family wished the people who had the Pittie could have scanned his microchip earlier so she could be reunited with Loki sooner.

The pet parent had a heartwarming reunion with her beloved emotional support dog. Loki couldn’t contain his excitement after seeing his owner after two years. While Powers shed tears of joy, the Pittie showered her with kisses at the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Center. Samantha’s mom, Barbara Powers, also couldn’t hold back her tears, exclaiming, “Animals aren’t just animals. They’re part of your family.”

The family noted that Loki could never have been reunited with his owner without the microchip. Barbara stated that it is a must, regardless of the kind of animal an owner cares for.

