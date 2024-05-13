Indian Lake on hunt for designer to replace shrine

May 13—RUSSELLS POINT — The American Society of Ephesus and ArtSpace/Lima joined together to host a statewide competition to replace a statue destroyed during the March 14 tornado at Indian Lake.

According to a press release, the two organizations hope to replace the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine damaged in the tornado.

"The community uses the shrine regularly, so we wanted Ohio residents to have a say in what we build. We envision something similar to the 1964 shrine but updated to last at least another 60 years," ASE President Bill Quatman said in the press release. "My grandfather owned the amusement park at the lake, and he set aside this property for a quiet and respectful place for prayer and reflection."

The release stated participants of all ages will have the chance to compete. The categories will be split into ages 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and over 18. The winner will receive a cash prize. The organization will own the rights to the ideas for the statue.

"No design decisions have been made yet, despite many suggestions, other than three things," Quatman said in the release. "Those are no fountains and no rotation or motors (which we found are very hard to maintain), and it must be Our Lady of Fatima. Residents have asked that we build her back exactly as she was in 1964, but we have a great opportunity here to design something new. Designers will be asked to include site work, landscaping, lighting, pedestal, location, materials and height. There is no such thing as a tornado-proof shrine."

All forms, rules and schedules will be on the organization's website on or before Thursday, June 13. The final designs must be submitted through a computer on or before Sunday, Sept. 15. The design will be revealed on Aug. 15 2026.

For more information, visit ase-gbqfoundation.org or artspacelima.com.

