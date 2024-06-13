Independence art program helping Kansas City area veterans, first responders

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A nonprofit is helping first responders and veterans practice mindfulness and meditation. They’re helping in the form of art.

The classes are meant to teach veterans, struggling with PTSD, to put their focus into creating something of their own.

Kyle VanLanduyt is with Monkey Brain Art, which offers free classes like photography and wood burning to first responders and veterans. It’s been serving the community since 2021.

“Buddhist monks talk about monkey brain, where you’re going from tree to tree thought to thought and you can’t control those thoughts and you can’t keep them focused,” VanLanduyt said. “Our main focus is on veterans that have PTSD or mental issues that we want to help out and get them back to a peaceful place.”

Chiefs star Chris Jones has a message for Clark Hunt haters

Peace Army Veteran David Atwell said he found within himself.

“More about accepting myself, that I’m an OK person, for me that’s difficult and this helps, this helps because my artwork is just as good as anyone else,” Atwell said.

From mediation to mindfulness, Atwell and others in the class are reminded how important it is to get all the mind and body working together.

“I don’t go out around people, and suddenly realized it might be nice to be around some people and do some things and maybe make a friend, that could happen,” Atwell said.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

Getting out for some, may be the hardest part, because in this room, it’s all about supporting each other.

In fact, the classes are free, thanks to donations from people who support the mission. You can find more information about Monkey Brain Art here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.