Inaugural CheeseFest delights crowds at Farm Life Creamery in Ethan

Jun. 16—ETHAN, S.D. — Cheese enthusiasts and families alike were in for a treat this past Saturday as Farm Life Creamery in Ethan hosted its inaugural CheeseFest on their grounds just southwest of Mitchell.

Farm Life Creamery, a family-owned dairy farm turned artisanal cheese producer, has traditionally held a customer appreciation day in June to celebrate June Dairy Month, but this year they decided to challenge themselves by hosting a grander event. The creamery transformed their pastoral setting into a vibrant festival grounds, inviting cheese enthusiasts and food lovers from far and wide to immerse themselves in a celebration of dairy delicacies.

Farm Life Creamery was founded by Chad Blase and Laura Klock, a couple determined to keep the family farm afloat during tough times for dairy farmers. With only about 100 dairy farms left in the state, the Blase family faced a crucial decision: sell the farm or innovate. They chose the latter, inspired by Chad's mother, Amy Blase, who suggested creating a creamery to transform their high-quality milk into profitable consumer products.

Klock dove into extensive research and sought advice from industry experts, leading them to Valley Side Farm Cheese in Crooks. There, they acquired equipment, knowledge, and mentorship in cheese production. In 2019, after renovating a century-old barn on their property to meet regulatory standards, Farm Life Creamery produced its first batch of cheese. Recognizing a niche for cheese curds, especially flavored varieties, they expanded their offerings. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted them to pivot towards bottling operations, and by 2021, they had introduced freshly bottled white and chocolate milk to their distribution lines.

"Our mission has always been to keep the family farm alive while sharing our love for agriculture and good food with the community," Klock said.

Beyond production, Farm Life Creamery has become a hub for agritourism, offering visitors a glimpse into family farm life. They regularly host tours for educational groups such as 4-H clubs, school field trips, senior citizen tours, FFA teams, and culinary schools. Cheese Fest inaugurated to give the public an insight into their operations.

"We wanted to create an event that showcases not just our cheese but also our commitment to rural life and community engagement," Klock said.

Educational opportunities abounded at the all-day event, with signs providing insights into the various animals and their roles on the farm. Visitors were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creamery's operation through tours. The tours provided a front-row seat to witness the intricate art of cheesemaking.

"Education has always been a core part of what we do," Klock said. "We want people to understand where their food comes from and how its produced."

At the heart of the event was a Big Cheese Cook-Off, where eight culinary enthusiasts competed to create the most innovative dishes. The only rule was that Farm Life Creamery's cheese had to be the star ingredient. A dairy promotion grant from Midwest Dairy enabled the event to offer free registration to cook-off teams.

Crystal Young from Mitchell decided to participate in the competition as a way to support her friend Klock.

"Farm Life Creamy produces incredible products," Young said.

Her entry of choice? Nachos — a simple dish that's a breeze to whip up.

"With my super busy schedule, I wanted something easy and not too time-consuming," Young said.

Her nacho offerings featured two mouthwatering varieties of cheese dip. The first blended the rich, buttery essence of Lone Wolf's mushroom seasoning with Farm Life's milk and cheese. The second highlighted Farm Life's milk and cheese in all their creamy glory.

Rich Trudeau of Mitchell joined the event to support the local creamery and spread awareness about the farm. Initially, Trudeau had planned to prepare a shredded pork loin stuffed with cheese, but time constraints forced him to abandon Plan A. Undeterred, he pivoted to Plan B — a mouthwatering bacon mac and cheese dish.

"Everyone loves mac and cheese," Trudeau remarked with a smile. "When you combine it with bacon, it's an irresistible combination that's impossible to go wrong with."

His culinary improvisation paid off, as Trudeau's bacon mac and cheese emerged victorious, securing the judges first place, which came with a cash prize of $500.

Blase was thrilled with the creative and delicious entries submitted for the cook-off competition.

"We were blown away by the creativity and talent of the cook-off participants," Blase said. "We appreciated the effort of making our product the star of the show."

The grand prize, the People's Choice Award, was determined by the contestant with the most combined tallies from guests and judges. The winner was crowned the "Big Cheese" and received a package that included "Big Cheese" shirts for bragging rights, a gift of cheese for a year from Farm Life Creamery, and an additional $250 cash prize.

Monument Wagyu, a two-family American Wagyu operation based in Dimock, South Dakota, was awarded the People's Choice Award.

Originally started in 2017 by Nick and Bridget Weber as a single-family production, Monument Wagyu expanded when they joined forces with Drew and Bridget Muntefering in order to source product from both of their operations and offer their beef directly to consumers.

The partnership between the Weber and Muntefering families was ideal, as the Webers primarily have spring calves while the Munteferings have fall calves, allowing for year-round production and butchering.

"We knew the beef we were producing was not only an exceptional tasting quality product but also one that has several potential health benefits," Nick Weber said.

Their goal was to create a legacy to pass down to their children, and the People's Choice Award was certainly a promising beginning.

"It was great to witness our children rise to the occasion and support us with this event," Weber said. "They make us so proud."

According to Klock, Cheese Fest is set to become an annual tradition. Organizers are already looking ahead, with plans to evolve and expand the event in the coming years. Attendees can look forward to the addition of much-needed bathroom facilities, a larger farm store and creamery, and even a community kitchen.

But the most exciting development might be the introduction of a new product — vodka made from the whey byproduct of cheesemaking.

"The possibilities are endless," Klock said. "With each passing year, Cheese Fest hopes to grow and improve."