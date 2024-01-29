Ina Garten's favorite cast iron pan is on sale for only $20 at Amazon

We have an important announcement: Ina Garten's favorite cast iron pan is on sale! When Ina speaks, we listen. She is the queen (OK, the Contessa) of making life in the kitchen easy, breezy and joyful as she decodes French cooking for a new generation. Want to feel like culinary royalty this winter? Adding her beloved Lodge skillet to your arsenal is a great place to start. After all, Lodge has been making quality kitchen goods since 1896, so they know what they're doing. Not only is cast iron durable, but it's also excellent at heat retention to ensure consistent cooking.

Why is this a good deal?

Paying a premium for good cookware — heck, even mediocre cookware — seems to be the norm these days, so when we spot a piece that was built to last, like this skillet, for just $20 (that's over 40% off), we think even Ina would say that "store-bought is just fine!"

Why do I need this?

This tough-as-nails Lodge skillet can be used anywhere — on the stove, over the grill, in the oven or even over a campfire. It's the ultimate multi-use tool, whether you're perfectly searing a steak, dry-frying mushrooms or making the best darn scrambled eggs ever. It comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to fiddle around oiling it up, and it's ready to use right out of the box.

We're with Ina: Start living "Lodge" with the standard bearer of cast iron cookware. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say

Over 87,000 Amazon shoppers love this Lodge skillet so much, they thought it deserved a perfect five-star rating.

"Lodge is hands down the best brand when it comes to cast irons," declared a happy home cook. "I have used mine almost every single day since I got it, and it has held up really well. The price is incredibly reasonable."

This long-time griller had a tip: "If you haven't used a cast iron skillet before, be prepared to wait a couple of minutes for it to heat up. This is normal." They added, "Great for cooking all kinds of foods: steaks, stir-fry and pancakes."

"It’s already seasoned and I love that!" exclaimed another Lodge loyalist. "It is my favorite pan now. It’s pretty, so I leave it sitting on my stove all the time. Nothing is sticking to it and it’s super easy to clean, has great heat distribution and is excellent quality. This will be passed down for generations."

"Lodge's cast iron pans are literally the best pans I have ever used in my life," gushed a final fan. "My absolute go-to every time I need to cook something. Perfect sear on steaks. ... Great for pancakes. Holds up to high heat in the oven."

"Love my new pan," raved a final fan. "The factory seasoning was enough to cook an omelet with no sticking. I cook in butter and just wipe it out with a slightly moist sponge when done — ready for the next meal! The only complaint is the weight — these pans are heavy! And when you're done cooking and you have a super heavy hunk of burning iron to move to the sink to clean, it's not fun." Hey, at least you know it's durable!

It's not just this piece that's on sale, either. Right now, you can score deals on an array of Lodge's cast iron cookware, including accessories, pots and pans like this one:

"I find myself wondering why I didn't get one of these before now. I love this pan!" raved a verified shopper. "The quality is absolutely wonderful. ... It can fit two good-sized steaks at one time. It is already seasoned and easy to clean with soap and water soon after use. ... This is a great substitute for outdoor grilling if that's not an option. Allows meat to cook thoroughly without burning or crisping the entire outside surface. Gives perfect grill marks!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

