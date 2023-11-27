Ina Garten's favorite Le Creuset cookware is 40% off for Cyber Monday

Black Friday might be over, but Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is going strong — and if you're one of the many home cooks who adore Ina Garten, you can score fantastic markdowns on her beloved Le Creuset cookware. The Barefoot Contessa star is known for both her approachable recipes and her impeccable taste, so it's no surprise she has an affinity for Le Crueset's durable, gorgeous wares. Amazon's Le Creuset Cyber Monday deals include everything from Dutch ovens to frying pans for up to 40% off, so whether you're in the market for new kitchenware for yourself or need a gift for the foodie in your life, you'll want to check out these discounts before they're toast.

Here's what we're eyeing — and for even more great savings, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals all around.

Le Creuset makes some of the best Dutch ovens out there, and they're beautiful to boot. This classic round Dutch oven is made of sturdy cast iron and enamel, polished and finished by hand; the colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping. It retains heat brilliantly. At 3.5 quarts, it's perfect for soups, sauces and one-pot meals.

"Perfect for small meals," raved a reviewer. "I love this Dutch oven. I’ve had a 5-quart for years, and an 8-quart oval. This small one is perfect when I only want to cook enough for one or two people."

This roomy 7.5-quart pot is perfect for larger meals, and it comes with a glass lid to let you check the progress of your meal — not to mention help circulate steam and retain moisture for tenderness. Dinner party at your house!

"I love this piece," swooned a content customer. "I’ve added it to my collection because of its size and glass top. The glass top is nice because it makes the pot lighter to lift when it is full. It also is easy to clean. It’s a great pot for stew because it can easily go in the oven. I would highly recommend it."

Though Le Creuset is most famous for its enameled cast iron cookware, it also makes stoneware that’s ideal for baking and making casseroles. These square dishes have a lovely finish that's resistant to chips and cracks — and since the surface is nonporous, it won’t absorb odors or flavors. The handles make them easy to take out of the oven, and they’re so pretty, they can go straight to the table. Fill them with baked pasta, roasted veggies or desserts. Snag this duo while it's just $46. You can split them up as gifts, gift the set or just keep them for yourself.

"Beautiful and functional," wrote a five-star fan. "They are easy to cook with and clean up. They are the perfect size for my family of two."

With a saucepan this aesthetically pleasing, you'll want to leave it on the stove for all to admire. It's made of Le Creuset's signature enameled cast iron, and its 2.5-quart capacity is perfect for soup, oats and more.

"I am really enjoying this saucepan," said a Le Creuset lover. "It adds so much style to my cookware. ... This saucepan is perfect for cooking small portions. ... It is so well worth the investment. I've had my other Le Creuset pots for nearly 28 years and they still look almost like new."

Everyone needs a good cast iron skillet for frying up grilled cheese sandwiches, steak and more. This 9-inch beauty is especially sturdy and long-lasting, thanks to its chip- and crack-resistant enamel. It's ideal for cooking with oils and high heat, and it's also oven-safe, which is great for slow braises or getting extra browning under the broiler. Bonus: It has sloped sides and spouts to make pouring off excess grease a breeze.

"I love this frying pan," gushed a happy home cook. "It has all the advantages of a nonstick pan (without chemicals). In the short time I've had it, I've done recipes with beef, pork and fish, and all came out great. I can sear something and then place [it] into the oven with no worries. ... Easy to clean too. One of the best things I've bought for cooking in a long time."

If you're looking for a more affordable gift with the Le Creuset label, consider this darling 8-ounce cocotte that's on sale for under $25 right now. It has a premium enamel-glazed interior that's easy to clean, and it's perfect for heating up individual servings of cozy favorites such as baked ziti and oatmeal, or for storing butter at a spreadable room temperature.

"I ordered this item with the hopes of using it as a salt crock and can say I am delighted with the choice," shared a satisfied shopper. "It’s the perfect size and looks fantastic sitting on my stove. And the convenience of having salt so close at hand while cooking is the desired outcome."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

