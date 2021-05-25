Ina Garten loves this cast iron skillet — and it's under $25 at Amazon right now!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. While this content is written independently by our editors, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When Ina Garten says a product is good to have in your kitchen, you know it's advice you can trust. After all, Garten has been a chef for years, and she consistently churns out delicious, quality foods you can replicate at home.

Well, the Barefoot Contessa's beloved Lodge pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet is currently available at Amazon — for just $23! The skillet is on Garten's coveted list of must-have cookware, so you know it's definitely worth scooping up.

There's so much to love about this skillet which, it's worth mentioning, also has nearly 65,000 five-star reviews. For starters, it's 10.25 inches, giving you plenty of room to cook up just about everything — eggs, steaks, veggies and even cakes. If you want even more cooking space, though, Amazon also has Lodge's 12-inch pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet — another Garten favorite — for $43.

The Lodge pre-seasoned skillet is made with cast iron, for top-quality heat retention and evenness. Whether you're cooking up French toast or a cut of meat, you'll get a fine, steady heat across your skillet for a perfect level of doneness. Use your pan on the stove, in the oven, on the grill or even over a campfire. It's versatile and ready to travel!

The removable hot handle holder is crucial. (Photo: Amazon)

The skillet comes pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil for an easy, natural-release finish that infuses extra flavor into your meals. And, the more you use your pan, the better the seasoning gets.

Oh, and this skillet is built to last. Lodge is known for being so high quality and durable that people pass these pans down to the next generation.

Worried about forgetting you're working with cast iron and accidentally grabbing the (very hot) handle? Don't stress. This cast iron skillet comes with a special red silicone hot handle holder — a clutch feature with a cast iron skillet where the entire pan gets hot.

Finally, the care is really simple. When you're done cooking, just hand wash your pan, dry it and rub it with a little cooking oil. That's really it.

Garten isn't the only fan of this skillet: People rave about it in the reviews. "Love this cast iron skillet!!!" a five-star fan wrote. "The proof in the quality of this cast iron was obvious when I made sweet potato corn bread and baked it in the oven in this skillet. It came out so nice and brown and moist."

Another happy user swears the pan is consistent — and able to stand up to plenty of use. "I've owned it for 8 months now and it still looks as new as it did 8 months ago," they wrote. "I've made many different foods in this, Utica Greens, bacon, eggs, steak, pizza...etc. All have come out perfect."

Plenty of reviewers say the pan is their go-to for just about everything. "This pan never leaves the stove. I use it at least once a day, it is so versatile," a pleased home cook wrote. "Holy crap this thing rocks," another fan said. "I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase."

Want to cook like Ina Garten? Act now.

