Ina Garten's favorite olive oil is the perfect gift for Mom — and it's back in stock at Amazon

If you still haven't found the perfect Mother's Day gift, you can't go wrong with Ina Garten as your inspiration. The Barefoot Contessa star fell for this light and lovely Olio Santo Extra-Virgin Olive Oil over 20 years ago and has been devoted to it ever since. Now, when her recipes call for "good olive oil," we all know which one she really means. Thanks to Amazon, Mom can now add it to her culinary arsenal...thanks to you. This olive oil regularly sells out, and given that Mother's Day is in under a week (May 14!), you should get clicking...and grab a couple of bottles for yourself, too.

Olio Santo Olio Santo Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2 Bottles) A light, cold-pressed California oil that fans say is tasty enough for fancy recipes and straight-up dips alike yet affordable enough for everyday meals. And did we mention, it's Ina Garten's choice! $56 at Amazon

We first learned about Garten's fave after Bon Appetit studied her home studio kitchen (that's where the magic happens) and found it stocked with Olio Santo. The Contessa confessed to the mag: “I like California olive oil better than I like Italian. It’s fruitier. It doesn’t have that little turpentine-y edge, or bitterness from the olives. I use it for everything. I use it for sautéing. I use it for dipping. I use it for finishing a salad.

"My favorite one is Olio Santo," she continued. "I would say I’ve been using it for the 20 years that I’ve been writing cookbooks, but probably long before that too.”

For over two decades, Ina Garten has been cooking up a glorious storm with Olio Santo California Extra Virgin Olive Oil. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tastes great with everything

Olio Santo can be used on salads, in cooking, as a finishing oil, or enjoyed simply with a fresh baguette. This oil is so versatile that Garten even called it one of the seven staple ingredients every home chef should have in the cupboard.

In fact, since 1997, the award-winning Olio Santo Extra Virgin Olive Oil has been one of the most respected California brands on the market, and each bottle is now harvest dated, so you can be assured the freshest possible oil.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)