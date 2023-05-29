Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is only $20 for Memorial Day — save over 40%
We have an important announcement: Ina Garten's favorite cast iron pan is on sale! When Ina speaks, we listen. She is the queen (OK, the Contessa) of making life in the kitchen easy, breezy and joyful as she decodes French cooking for a new generation. Want to feel like culinary royalty during Memorial Day festivities? Adding her beloved Lodge skillet to your arsenal is a great place to start, and right now you can snag it for just $20 (over 40% off!). In the words of Ina herself: "How bad can that be?"
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
The tough-as-nails Lodge skillet can be used anywhere — on the stove, on your grill or even over a campfire. It's the ultimate multi-use tool, whether you're perfectly searing a steak, dry-frying mushrooms or making the best darn scrambled eggs ever. It comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to fiddle around oiling it up. It's ready to use right out of the box. Just think of the cornbread you can make and serve alongside all your Memorial Day barbecue favorites.
"This is the skillet...you know, that skillet that just lives on a burner and never gets put away because it's the first thing you use every time you cook?" shared a shopper. "This is that skillet for me. I've had it for a year and used it more than everything else in my kitchen put together."
It's not just the skillet that's on sale, either. Right now you can score a bunch of Lodge's cast iron cookware, including pots, pans and the accessories that go with, them at great prices.
Here's what else you can scoop up from Lodge for your next feast:
Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, 10.5-inch
"I find myself wondering why I didn't get one of these before now. I love this pan!" raved a verified shopper. "The quality is absolutely wonderful. ... It can fit two good-sized steaks at one time. It is already seasoned and easy to clean with soap and water soon after use. ... This is a great substitute for outdoor grilling if that's not an option. Allows meat to cook thoroughly without burning or crisping the entire outside surface. Gives perfect grill marks!"
"I love my Lodge cast iron griddle pan," shared a reviewer. "I wanted something a little more lightweight, easier to handle and maintain. It is lightweight enough to use for everyday cooking while sturdy enough that warping is not an issue. I mostly use it for pancakes, sandwiches and to sauté chicken. ... Clean-up is simple."
Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set
"Great cast iron, durable and better quality than the others in its price range. ... I followed the instructions on how to season [the pan], and food has never tasted better. I've now used this for a year and I doubt that it will get damaged any time soon. Would recommend to anyone that loves to cook, or if you're thinking of passing it down to the next generation," enthused a happy Amazon shopper.
