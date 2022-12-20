When Ina Garten's favorite cookware goes on sale, we shop — save up to 30% on Amazon

Ina Garten-approved cookware is on sale at Amazon! (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

If you’ve watched Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa on TV, you know how graceful and magical she is in the kitchen. Ina whips up beautiful meals for herself and her husband, Jeffrey, but she spent many years as a professional chef and caterer.

That’s why we trust her implicitly when it comes to high-quality cookware. Among her favorite brands are Le Creuset, known for its sturdy construction and hefty price tags. So we were thrilled when we learned that Amazon is having an epic sale on certain Le Creuset products. You can save up to 30%! The brand is often regarded as the pinnacle of kitchenware, so it would be an excellent gift for anyone in your life who loves to cook. If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift, now's the moment to pounce, not only are tons of items on sale but many will be delivered in time for Christmas, thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping.

Le Creuset makes some of the best Dutch ovens out there, and they're beautiful, to boot. This slimmer Sauteuse Oven is cast iron and enamel, polished and finished by hand; the colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping. It retains heat brilliantly. This 3.5-quart model is perfect for soups, sauces and one-pot meals, and it’s on sale right now for just $240.

Though Le Creuset is most famous for its enameled cast iron cookware, it also makes stoneware that’s ideal for baking and casseroles. This Oval Baking Dish has a lovely finish that's resistant to chips and cracks; since the surface is non-porous, it won’t absorb odors or flavors. The handles make them easy to take out of the oven, and the dish is so pretty, it can go straight to the table, filled with lasagna, roasted veggies or desserts.

Everyone needs a good cast iron skillet for frying up grilled cheese sandwiches, steak and more. This Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Skillet is especially sturdy and long-lasting thanks to its chip-and crack-resistant enamel. It's perfect for cooking with oils and high-heat, and it's also oven-safe, which is great for slow braises or getting extra browning under the broiler. Bonus: It has an easy-grip helper handle that makes it easy to move around the kitchen.

If you're looking for a more affordable gift with the Le Creuset label, consider this sleek utensil holder that is on sale for less than $30 right now! It has a nonstick glazed surface that is super easy to clean and it can hold up to 1 quart of items at a time.

Along with being scratch and chip-resistant, this set of glazed dinner plates is made from non-porous stoneware that blocks moisture absorption, so it won't absorb flavors or odors. They boast superior heat retention to keep food warm while you're eating and they are even dishwasher-safe.

Looking to grill your favorite foods without access to an outdoor grill? This enameled grill pan is just the trick. One shopper raved, "This pan is essential if you live in an apartment and don’t have the luxury of having a grill. This pan cooks meats beautifully and gives the grill marks as well."

If you're looking for a gorgeous set that can be displayed in your kitchen all year long, consider this flower-shaped three-piece set. The 2.25-quart cocotte is the ideal size for pot pies, cobblers and gratins, while the mini ramekins are perfect for sauces and sides.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.

Looking for more great Amazon auto + home deals? Check these out:

Auto

FBB Phone Mount for Car $14 $40 Save $26 Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $9 $12 Save $3 Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $22 $35 Save $13 with coupon Amazon

Cindro Phone Holder Air Vent Car Mount $13 $19 Save $6 Amazon

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot $179 $274 Save $95 Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $129 $400 Save $271 Amazon

Shark WV201 Wandvac Handheld Vacuum $102 $130 Save $28 Amazon

Black+Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $26 $61 Save $35 Amazon

Kitchen

Courant Mini Slow Cooker Crock $26 $40 Save $14 Amazon

Amazon Basics Ceramic Non-Stick 12.5-inch Skillet $27 $28 Save $1 Amazon

Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer $60 $80 Save $20 Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $17 $20 Save $3 Amazon

Bedding and home

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket $17 $30 Save $13 Amazon

Bedsure Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $26 $80 Save $54 Amazon