Ina Garten Just Shared a Lemony Chicken Dinner That's "Stunningly Easy to Make"

All it takes is three steps to make!

If you’re looking for a comforting and quick dinner for tonight, Ina Garten just posted the perfect option. The Barefoot Contessa shared a picture-perfect dinner featuring chicken thighs in a creamy, lemony sauce.

“This is one of my favorite chicken recipes from Go-To Dinners because it’s stunningly easy to make,” Garten writes on the Instagram post showcasing the oven-roasted thighs.

Here’s how to make Garten’s Creamy Chicken Thighs with Lemon and Thyme—plus some delicious sides to pair with your main course.

First, here are the ingredients you will need for this recipe:

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (6 to 8 thighs)

Good olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons (¼ stick) unsalted butter

1½ cups chopped yellow onion (1 large)

1½ cups chopped leeks, white and light green parts (2 leeks)

2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves)

½ cup good chicken stock, preferably homemade

½ cup dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio

½ cup crème fraîche

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ small lemon, sliced in thin half-rounds

8 to 10 sprigs fresh thyme

If you’re looking to make your own chicken stock, Garten’s homemade version is a classic, but using store-bought will keep this recipe simple.

Start by drying your chicken thighs with a paper towel and lay them out on a sheet pan. After rubbing each thigh with olive oil and “generously” seasoning with salt and pepper, roast them in a 400°F oven for 30 to 40 minutes, or until cooked through and the skin is golden brown.

While the chicken is cooking, heat your butter and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a 12-inch oven-proof skillet. Add in the chopped onion and leeks and sauté the veggies for 5 to 7 minutes. After adding your chicken stock and wine and letting it simmer for 5 minutes, whisk in the crème fraîche, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of salt and ½ teaspoon of pepper, occasionally tasting for seasoning.

Once the chicken is out of the oven, fit each thigh into the pan on top of the creamy sauce. Nestle in your lemon slices in between the chicken thighs and top everything off with the fresh thyme before putting the whole skillet in the oven. Roast until 15 minutes and serve hot!

It’s really a simple recipe to follow, and we’re sure that you’ll be saving this chicken dinner winner. Garten suggests adding cooked basmati rice or couscous for a satisfying side. We think a side salad or some veggies would also be a bright choice for this comforting meal, like our Fresh Asparagus-Tomato Salad, Lemon-Garlic Green Beans or our Simple Sautéed Spinach.

