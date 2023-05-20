Ina Garten loves the lip gloss from this popular millennial brand — it's just $14

After 28 seasons of her show, she knows a little something about looking good in front of a camera. (Photo: Getty/Glossier)

Ina Garten is our home cooking guru — she's graced us with all sorts of budget recipes, tips and tricks to navigate the kitchen. We even look to her for the best tools we can use to get dinner on the table on time. She has, after all, authored 13 cookbooks. She's also hosted 28 seasons of her cooking show — that means she knows something about looking good in front of the camera. So instead of sharing her favorite recipes, we're showing you her favorite lip gloss — and it's one every generation can get on board with! It's Glossier and it's just $14!

Glossier Glossier Birthday Balm Dotcom From the Balm Dotcom line, this gloss moisturizes, conditions and smooths the skin on your lips. $14 at Glossier

She about blew the minds of her Instagram followers when she posted a pic of Glossier's collection of Balm Dotcom.

"Loved my visit today to @glossier !! Their collection of lip balm is - delicious! My favorite is birthday balm with a little glitter. Don’t we all need a little glitter after the holidays?" she captioned the post.

Her fans went wild for a few reasons. First of all, Ina is a lovable boomer and Glossier is a favorite among millennials. Second, she snapped this photo from an actual store where she walked among the people for a 3D shopping experience. Lastly, Ina does not endorse products at all and when an Instagram follower asked about it, Ina blew that fan's mind again:

"Is this sponsored Ina? Jw, I highly value your 'pinion," asked the fan. "No!" answered Ina. "I never promote anything so I can just share what I love!"

We know that Ina likes the glitter from the Birthday Balm Dotcom, but there's a lot more to love about it. It's vanilla flavored and scented, but the real magic is in how smooths your lips. It's made with synthetic beeswax (vegan and cruelty-free!), shea butter and castor jelly so penetrates your lips with moisture for a dewy look that lasts all day. While Ina's fave is the Birthday flavor, there are nine other shades/flavors to choose from.