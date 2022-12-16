Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 in time for Christmas — save over 40%
We turn to Ina Garten for her delicious-yet-simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast iron pan on sale in time for Christmas, we had to share the news ASAP. Few chefs have as much of an impact as Ina, aka the Barefoot Contessa. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining and spending time with guests — which is what the holidays are all about.
Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet$20$30Save $10
Lodge 5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven$45$72Save $27
Lodge LPGI3 Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle$40$80Save $40
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan$40$60Save $20
Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
The iconic Lodge skillet can be used anywhere — a stove, grill or even a campfire. It's the ultimate multi-use tool, whether you're big on baking, cooking the perfect steak or frying up some eggs for breakfast. Plus, it comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to fiddle with vegetable oil.
"This is THE skillet...you know, that skillet that just lives on a burner and never gets put away, because it's the first thing you use, every time you cook?" shared a shopper. "This is that skillet for me. I've had it for a year and used it more than everything else in my kitchen put together."
It's not just the iconic skillet that's on sale, either. Lodge marked down nearly all its cast iron cookware, including plenty of pots, pans and the accessories that go with them.
Here's what else you can scoop up on sale for your next holiday feast:
Lodge 5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven
One shopper reported: "Great size for the smaller oven in my travel trailer! Have made stews, casseroles, and baked bread in it, worked great. Lodge is proven quality."
Lodge LPGI3 Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle
"A game changer in the kitchen," shared a shopper.
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan
"Best pizza I ever made!" shared a shopper. "...Crust was evenly brown underside and had a crunch when cutting. Got rid of my pizza stone, which I never had very good results with. Loved the pan so much I purchased one for my best friend."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
