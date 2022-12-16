Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 in time for Christmas — save over 40%

Find lodge cast iron and skillets on sale at Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

We turn to Ina Garten for her delicious-yet-simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast iron pan on sale in time for Christmas, we had to share the news ASAP. Few chefs have as much of an impact as Ina, aka the Barefoot Contessa. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining and spending time with guests — which is what the holidays are all about.

The iconic Lodge skillet can be used anywhere — a stove, grill or even a campfire. It's the ultimate multi-use tool, whether you're big on baking, cooking the perfect steak or frying up some eggs for breakfast. Plus, it comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to fiddle with vegetable oil.

"This is THE skillet...you know, that skillet that just lives on a burner and never gets put away, because it's the first thing you use, every time you cook?" shared a shopper. "This is that skillet for me. I've had it for a year and used it more than everything else in my kitchen put together."

It's not just the iconic skillet that's on sale, either. Lodge marked down nearly all its cast iron cookware, including plenty of pots, pans and the accessories that go with them.

Here's what else you can scoop up on sale for your next holiday feast:

Amazon Lodge 5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven $45 $72 Save $27 Perfect for stews, soups and baking bread, this five-quart cast iron pot is designed to last decades. The two-quart and seven-quart sizes are also on sale. Click the on-page coupon to get the full discount. $45 at Amazon

One shopper reported: "Great size for the smaller oven in my travel trailer! Have made stews, casseroles, and baked bread in it, worked great. Lodge is proven quality."

Amazon Lodge LPGI3 Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle $40 $80 Save $40 Whether you need a flat surface for eggs, pancakes or bacon, this griddle is a must for any home-cooked breakfast (though it makes a mean steak, too). $40 at Amazon

"A game changer in the kitchen," shared a shopper.

Amazon Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan $40 $60 Save $20 Skip takeout: This pizza pan makes it easy to get that perfect crispy crust, melty cheese and beautiful sauce. Your local pizza spot might miss your business, but you'll be saving plenty of dough. $40 at Amazon

"Best pizza I ever made!" shared a shopper. "...Crust was evenly brown underside and had a crunch when cutting. Got rid of my pizza stone, which I never had very good results with. Loved the pan so much I purchased one for my best friend."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

More Holiday Gift Ideas

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered with fantastic gift ideas for everyone on your list. You’ll find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. On AOL, you'll find for gift ideas for seniors shopping for moms, dads, teens and toddlers.