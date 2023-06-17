'Ice cream doesn’t melt at all': This $12 insulated bowl will save your summer

If you're an ice cream lover, you're in for one delicious summer. With this genius bowl, your after-dinner delights will stay cold to the last bite — without turning into ice cream soup! Right now you can get this set of two Imeea Double Wall Insulated Bowls on Amazon for $23 (nearly $12 a pop) — a small price to pay to keep your ice cream cold on a hot day! In fact, go ahead and enjoy your frozen treat outside — the bowls are made of stainless steel, so they're unbreakable, too.

Amazon Imeea Double Wall Insulated Bowl, 2-Pack These stainless steel, double-walled insulated bowls are designed to keep food the same temperature from the first bite to the last, hot or cold. $23 at Amazon

Trust me when I say these bowls will change your life — or at least how you eat ice cream. They’re made with stainless steel and the double-wall construction provides insulation for the food you serve in them. That means hot food stays hot and cold food stays cold, making them useful year-round. Bonus: They’re BPA-free so you don’t have to worry about chemicals leaching from the bowl.

Ice cream perfection

These bowls allow you to sink into your patio chair and let you enjoy every bite of ice cream without rushing to eat it before it melts, regardless of how hot it is outside. Amazon shoppers are already wise to these vessels.

“These are our primary bowls now,” wrote an ice cream enthusiast who calls these the "best bowls ever." They went on... “The insulation works great for hot and cold. They also are the best ice cream bowls. The ice cream doesn’t melt at all!”

Ice cream, you scream, but only if it's cold ice cream! (Photo: Amazon)

Soup stays hot

But these bowls aren’t just great for frozen treats in the summer. Used for soup and such, your meal will stay hot, but not too hot to handle.

One surprised shopper shared: "After using ceramic, plastic and other bowls made of different materials, they all had one thing in common. They would be very hot if I held them in my hand while eating soup,” “However, these Stainless Steel double-lined bowls were always cool or just slightly warm while holding them. That's a big plus for me. Even eating ice cream did not make these bowls cold to hold. I definitely would recommend these bowls."

Built to last

Got grandkids coming to visit? Don’t worry about shattered dishes — these bowls can take a beating. Since they’re made of stainless steel, they won’t break when dropped.

“I do not want to replace tableware every few years due to breakage, chips or stains,” wrote a savvy shopper. “I have had them for a while. … Their durability makes them well worth the investment. My husband was worried they wouldn't hold much cereal, but they hold just as much as the larger bowls he favors.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.