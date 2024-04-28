I'm turning 75. My advice? Keep your sense of humor

I am turning 75 this month. How did that happen? I still feel young at heart and don’t believe I could be three-quarters of a century old. Many people have asked me how it feels to be this age. They have asked for suggestions on how to live a successful life. I don’t have all the answers, but here are a few pieces of wisdom from my own life. Perhaps they can help some younger readers as well.

Find a career that you love. You will spend a third of your life at work. If you find a career that you are passionate about, you will never feel like you are working. I loved teaching and it was a perfect fit for me. I felt I was doing something purposeful. I looked forward to going to school each day. The interactions with students, staff and parents were fun and exciting. Even today I stay in contact with some of the students I had 39 years ago. I felt like I made a positive difference in the world. Katharine Graham of The Washington Post said it best, “To love what you do and feel that it matters – How could anything be more fun?”

Live your life authentically. In other words, be yourself. It doesn’t matter if you are Black, white, gay, straight, Jewish, Catholic or have purple hair. Just live honestly. I know many decades ago it was difficult to be out and gay. However, I was out to all my colleagues at my high school. No one cared and I had faculty members over to our home. When I retired and taught part-time at Palm Valley School in Rancho Mirage, I became good friends with both of my principals. My partner Steve and I socialized with each principal and his wife. We have remained friends all these years with both couples since we all left Palm Valley School. I was always very proud of my partner and was honest that we had been together since the age of 23.

Be kind and compassionate to everyone. You never really know what is going on with others. Many times, people carry a huge load of emotional baggage. Being kind and being a good listener is so important in life. Be sympathetic when someone loses a spouse, mom, dad, friend or pet. A simple card in the mail or phone call means so much. After writing three columns about grief, I can tell you personally many people are dealing with sorrow daily. Dale Carnegie said, “Perhaps you will forget tomorrow the kind words you say today, but the recipient may cherish them over a lifetime.”

Try your best to stay healthy. Yes, I know it is difficult to exercise each day, lose weight, eat the right foods and have a positive attitude. Health is so important. The adage, “If you are healthy, you are wealthy,” is so true. It is hard to live a full life if you are sick. Staying healthy also means getting good sleep. Consistently getting a good night’s sleep is imperative to staying healthy.

Let people know you love them while they are alive. Telling your family, friends and colleagues how much you appreciate them or love them is so important. Friends are wonderful, and you need to nurture your friendships. Life can change in a heartbeat. If someone is sick, write them a note or send an email telling them you are thinking of them and wishing them a quick recovery. Speaking about them at their funerals will be meaningless as they won’t hear you. Tell your friends and family how you feel about them now. Don’t wait until next week but tell them today.

Last, but not least is humor.

Always keep your sense of humor. My dear mom used to say, “Keep your sense of humor. You will need it more and more as you age.” She was right. Laughing is healthy for your soul. Perhaps it is the most important quality to keep a person happy, contented and full of positive energy.

I believe my suggestions can help anyone improve their life. My dad and grandfather both lived to be 96. Perhaps I will write another column in 21 years with new ideas for living a fulfilling life.

Ray Matlock Smythe is an author/retired teacher. His most recent book is, “My Life After Loss – A Resource for Gay Men Moving Forward.” He lives in Cathedral City. He can be reached at Rayme49@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: I'm turning 75. My advice? Keep your sense of humor