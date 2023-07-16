I'm Sooooooo Creeped Out By These Strange And Disturbing Notes People Found Or Received
Warning: This post contains disturbing messages including tones of stalking.
1.Like this kinda threatening note that someone's friend found in a cabin. It reads like something out of a horror film, but because I can't help myself, I'd probably open it just out of curiosity.
2.This REALLY weird and cryptic note that someone's mom found inside a stick of butter after she opened it...
...the EXTRA weird thing is that apparently other people, specifically in the Pennsylvania area, have also found this same note but in things like a box of crackers!
One Redditor even noted that "people keep seeming to find notes like this. Based on some of the stuff I can legibly read, it talks about Saturn Worship, Identity change, Aryan Nations, Elon Musk, Skull N Bones Secret Society, the vaccines... This seems to be some conspiracy shit, it brings up a lot of below-the-surface-level conspiracies. [...] And these notes are seemingly becoming more common, I believe it’s the same text every time on every note."
3.This simple, but pretty horrifying, note that is actually quite terrifying to read out of context (explanation below).
4.This message (which is more of a "digital" note LOL) from an AI chatbot that actually invited someone to a random address in New York City, which is NOT sketchy at all. (It's the "Be ready," at the end for me.)
5.This threatening note a Portland, Oregon man found on his car, at his HOME, after his tires were slashed.
According to KOIN News, The night before, the car's owner, Mark Holzmann, had been driving into a parking garage and "may have" cut a bicyclist off. Holzmann said, “I don’t know, it’s not like I overtook him, passed him, and turned in front of him. If anything he was coming up from behind me.” Apparently, the bicyclist then "went from zero to ballistic" and started "yelling, screaming, shouting." Holzmann believes the bicyclist may have found his address through his customized license plate.
6.This creepy note someone found from a "secret admirer" on their car at night. The note reads: "Hey I think you're really cute I've noticed you work at Bed Bath & Beyond, been checking you out for a bit and I think next time I see your car here I'm finally gonna go and talk to you, hope this doesn't creep you out. — Secret Admirer"
7.This truly bone-chilling note someone left on a street pole. It reads: "Notice, while you are reading this there is a man in one of the windows high above you who is taking your photograph, he will then make a wee model of you and put it with other wee models of other people, then he plays weird games with them."
8.This inexplicable message someone found posted on a pole near their home that asks more questions than it answers. Like, even if it's just a paper with some typos...why would someone post it, then?!
9.This little, awful clown doll that was sent, anonymously, with a note that reads: "I am Priddygum, don't take off my clothes, I am shy, my body is fetid, I have nothing to show off, let me get dirty, do not clean."
10.This mysterious note that was taped to the back of a stop sign in someone's neighborhood:
11.This uncomfortable note from a person named "David" that someone's neighbor came home to and found on her door.
12.This mostly indecipherable anonymous note that's a storm of words and was found in someone's front yard.
13.This strange note/goodie bag someone (and their neighbors) found in their mailboxes.
14.This disturbing note that someone put on a teacher's door.
15.This confusing note that a stranger left in an office (along with a debit card number written on the back). Part of the note reads: "I was told you help people like me? Look at her she was about 5', dark hair and olive skin very pretty. I took her scent in. I'm a were butterfly or shifter if you prefer. Slow down tell me what the problem is?"
16.This short, but ominous, note someone found in their coat sleeve while leaving work.
17.This creepy note someone found outside their door when they returned home from work. Turns out, it was left by their ex.
18.This icky and nonsensical note that someone found on their mom's car.
19.This weird and cryptic anonymous note that was left in someone's mailbox.
20.This note from a "secret admirer" that someone found on her car...along with a bag containing TEETH. The note reads: "To Lauren, don't frown — you never know who is falling in love with your smile, from your secret admirer."
21.Finally, this person who found, not a note, but an actual PICKLE clipped to their front door?! Apparently, their neighbors said they know nothing about it.
H/T r/creepy, r/oddlyterrifying, r/weird