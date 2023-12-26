I'm Saving Hundreds of Dollars On Workout Clothes Thanks to This $13 Laundry Hack

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It works along with your detergent to cut odor and residue from all fabrics.

Downy / Getty Images

A big part of my job is reviewing products, whether it’s finding the running jacket that is worth the splurge or hunting down deals on a big treadmill purchase. It’s the perfect position for me as I am a budget shopper at my core — my go-to Champion sports bra is $15 — and I’ll never pass up a sale on sneakers. But leggings? I prefer to invest in my favorite pair of leggings and then wear them until the very last seam wears out.

A major player in my long-lasting strategy is found in the laundry room. I wash all my workout clothes in cold water and hang them to dry, every time. Recently, I discovered the secret to fresh smelling clothes and towels — adding Downy Rinse Active — and it’s been a game changer for stuck-in stink.

Amazon

$13 at Amazon

Everyone has that pair of leggings; the one that still smells vaguely of a gym locker room no matter how many times you’ve washed it. You try pre-soaking or a splash of vinegar, but still that musty stench lingers. It always happens to my best leggings, and often most expensive pairs, too. At the precipice of throwing hundreds of dollars of workout clothes in the trash, I tested this liquid with a load of old leggings and mildew-smelling hot yoga towels and was honestly impressed by how fresh and clean they left the wash. Product recommendations are my thing, but I wasn’t expecting to be gushing about a laundry detergent to all my friends — is this what your 30s are like?

So how does this work? Welcome to washing 101: Laundry detergent is a high pH formula, which works on stains, dirt, and general cleanliness. A formula like Downy Rinse is low pH, which is better for targeting odors and residue. Low pH is why many people add vinegar to their smelly loads, but spoiler alert: that hack doesn’t work as well as you think it does.

Poured into the fabric softener slot (or added during the rinse cycle), Downy Rinse, is a final, well, rinse of your clothes after the hardcore washing, to get out any lingering musty, mildewy, and just frankly bad scents, as well as residue from sweat or deodorant. I’m partial to that just-left-the-wash vaguely citrus scent of the Rinse Active line but it is also sold fragrance-free for anyone who is sensitive. Not only has this been great for my sweat-logged workout clothes, but it's also efficient at getting antiperspirant residue out of tanks and tees with that gummy, white ring at the seams.

My budget-friendly tendencies are safe from a closet purge — at just $13 a bottle (and you only need a small glug per cycle) Downy Rinse Active is giving new life to my workout clothes past their prime.



For more Shape news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Shape.