I'm a Professional Traveler Who's Visited 51 Countries, and These Are the 4 Travel Credit Cards I Swear By

A points and miles expert spills on what's in his wallet.

Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images

Rewards credit cards, when used responsibly, can be an extraordinary travel asset. Not only can some cards enhance your existing travel habits, but they can also provide unique, cardmember-only access at airports, hotels, restaurants, and beyond. For nearly a decade, I’ve been immersed in the card ecosystem, turning a passion for rewards into a full-time career helping others become savvier travelers. When someone finds out that I write about credit cards, one question quickly arises: “What’s the best one for travel?”

Well, I’m sorry to break the news, but there’s no such thing as a single “best” travel credit card. Certain cards are more well-rounded than others, but unfortunately, a “super card” that can do everything just doesn’t exist. (Credit card marketing materials might tell you otherwise.)

With that said, there’s a certain method to the madness. Instead of one travel rewards card, I have several in my wallet, each enhancing specific aspects of the journey. All of the cards below have no foreign transaction fees — ideal for travel — and are part of transferable credit card programs. Those transferable programs let me move my points to a variety of airline and hotel partners, and in this game, flexibility is key.

One card might be ideal for airport lounge access while another is what I’d use for everyday purchases. Annual fees also differ, ranging from no annual fee at all to one that nears $700 per year. To be clear, credit card rewards are an innately confusing topic for beginners, and this isn’t intended to be an ultimate source of truth (nor is it fully comprehensive guide). After all, the best cards for me might not be the best for you. However, this should offer a closer look at a few credit cards with meaningful travel perks.

Here are four of my go-to travel rewards credit cards, including what kind of value I get from each.

My card for … airport lounge access (and other luxury perks)

The Platinum Card from American Express

In many ways, this is the crème de la crème of travel rewards cards (the invite-only Amex Centurion card notwithstanding) for one reason: the premium perks. The Amex Platinum provides the most lounge access of any U.S. consumer credit card, with more than 1,400 airport lounges across 140 countries, including Amex’s flagship Centurion Lounge locations. (These lounges are very popular these days, so expect some crowds.)

Story continues

Besides lounges, there are embedded perks like elite status with major hotel chains Marriott and Hilton; car rental status with Hertz, National, and Avis; as well as a staggering number of statement credits across travel and lifestyle brands (Uber, Equinox, Clear, and more) that help offset the eyewatering $695 annual fee.

However, the Amex Platinum isn’t a card I use for everyday spending. Cardholders only earn one Amex point per dollar on most purchases (many other cards earn two points per dollar or more). The only exception is flight purchases made directly with an airline and Amex Travel bookings, which earn five points per dollar.

My card for … dining out and stocking up on groceries

American Express Gold Card

Thanks to a frequent travel lifestyle, I end up eating out at restaurants often, and this card gets a spot front and center in my wallet. The Amex Gold card is my go-to card for anything and everything food. That’s because it earns four points per dollar at restaurants, including takeout and delivery, as well as at U.S. supermarkets.

Those Amex points can add up quickly, which I then use toward booking business- or first-class flights by transferring miles to airline partners (a lesson for another time). Plus, to help offset the $250 annual fee on the card, there are up to $240 in credits each year that can be used at a variety of merchants, including Uber.

My card for … travel protection coverage and everyday spending

Capital One Venture X Credit Card

There are two primary reasons why the Venture X gets a spot on this list (although there are other perks, of course). First, it comes with a laundry list of travel insurance and protections: trip delay reimbursement, cellphone protection, primary car rental insurance, and more. No, these aren’t things that will get you an upgrade, but it’s reassurance should any travel issues arise.

Secondly, it’s a card that’s just simple to use. Cardholders earn two Capital One miles per dollar on virtually everything. Therefore, the Venture X ends up becoming the product I use for everyday purchases. In other words, it gets tapped for items and services that don’t fall neatly within a specific category (like insurance payments, recurring utilities, spending at clothing stores, etc.).

Similar to Amex points, I use Capital One’s rewards on a variety of airline and hotel transfer partners. To sweeten the deal further, the card’s $300 credit for Capital One Travel is easy to use and takes the pain out of the $395 annual fee.

My card for … earning rewards by paying rent

Bilt Rewards Credit Card

Historically, rent is an expense that hasn’t allowed consumers to earn rewards without incurring substantial surcharges. So how can paying it each month help fund some of my travels? The Bilt Rewards card lets me earn travel rewards on rent payments, which is my biggest monthly expense — without incurring additional fees.

The card allows renters to earn one point per dollar, along with bonus categories on travel and dining. Similar to other credit card currencies — like Amex, Capital One, and Chase — Bilt offers a selection of travel transfer partners including Hyatt (a personal favorite), American Airlines, Emirates, and many more. Best of all, there’s no annual fee on the card.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.