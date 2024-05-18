'I'm an Osteoporosis Specialist, and This Is the Type of Cheese I Swear By for Bone Health'

Cheese options

Sticks and stones aren't the only things that can break bones. The bone disease osteoporosis, which significantly increases the risk of fracture, is a serious health concern. As we age, the prevalence of osteoporosis increases—especially for women. In fact, about 20% of women and 5% of men over 50 have osteoporosis, according to CDC data.

This information underscores how essential it is to prioritize bone health from a young age, which can help reduce a person's risk of developing issues later (though it's never too late to start).

"It’s important for everyone to understand that strong, healthy bones are essential for overall well-being," says Dr. James Topilow, MD, a specialist in rheumatology at Hackensack University Medical Center. "They provide structural support, protect vital organs and play a crucial role in movement and balance. Maintaining bone health throughout life reduces the risk of osteoporosis, fractures and other bone-related issues, promoting mobility, independence and quality of life."

One way to do so? Eating cheese. Seriously. Cheese has a bad rap partly because of its high fat, calorie and sodium count. Yet, like so many aspects of diet and health, it's best not to give it a "good" or "bad" label. In fact, cheese has some vital nutrients for bone health, and Dr. Topilow is known to indulge in it frequently. He shared his favorite cheese for bone health, including the nutrients it has that can help reduce osteoporosis odds when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Related: 'I'm a Doctor Who Treats Arthritis—This Is the Breakfast I Eat Almost Every Day for Joint Health'

An Osteoporosis Specialist's Favorite Cheese for Bone Health

When the server at Olive Garden (or your favorite local Italian spot) asks you to tell them when you've had enough grated cheese, take a beat. Dr. Topilow Capital L loves parmesan cheese.

"Parmesan cheese is a good source of calcium, which is essential for bone health," Dr. Topilow says. "Calcium helps to build and maintain strong bones, and it can also help to prevent osteoporosis."

Indeed, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) recommends calcium consumption. Otherwise, the body extracts the nutrient from the bones, weakening them and increasing the chances of osteoporosis (and, therefore, fractures).

An ounce of parmesan cheese also contains more than 8 grams of protein, which Dr. Topilow says is essential to building and repairing bone issues. Research published in 2023 in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle found a link between total and animal protein intake and bone mineral density.

Dr. Topilow points out that parmesan cheese also contains vitamin K and phosphorus, two key nutrients for bone health and strength.

A study published in 2020 pointed to some research that vitamin K can boost bone mineral density and lower fracture chances in people with osteoporosis. Still, it indicated insufficient data to support taking it in supplement form. The good news? Parmesan cheese is a food with this vital nutrient. A 2021 meta-analysis found that the combination of vitamin K and calcium—two of parmesan cheese's calling cards—can bolster bone mineral density.

As great as parmesan is, Dr. Topilow doesn't recommend making it your sole source of bone-health nutrition.

"It is important to note that parmesan cheese is also high in fat and calories, so eat in moderation. It should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet," he says.

It's true: Parmesan cheese has 119 calories and 7.88 fat grams per serving.

Related: New Research Says This Super Popular Drink Might Cause Liver Damage—Here's What a Hepatologist Wants You to Know

How to Build a Better Diet for Bone Health

1. Prioritize calcium-rich foods

"Calcium is the primary building block of bones, and ensuring adequate intake is crucial for maintaining bone density and preventing osteoporosis," Dr. Topilow says.

Recommendations vary by age. All non-pregnant, non-lactating adults ages 19 to 50 should get 1,000 mg. Men aged 51 to 70 should also get that amount. Women above age 50 and men older than 70 should get 1,200 mg. Dr. Topilow says excellent sources of calcium include:

Dairy products like milk, yogurt and cheese

Leafy green veggies, like kale and collard greens

Fortified foods, like plant-based milk and orange

2. Include vitamin D sources

Vitamin D is another critical component of bone health.

"Vitamin D aids in calcium absorption and plays a vital role in bone metabolism," Dr. Topilow says. "Deficiency can lead to weakened bones and increased fracture risk."

He recommends getting 600-800 IU of vitamin D daily, but some people may need more. Lab evaluations can be helpful to make sure you're getting enough vitamin D, Dr. Topilow says. "Sunlight exposure is a natural source, but dietary sources include fatty fish—salmon and tuna—fortified foods and mushrooms."

3. Focus on a balanced diet

Calcium and vitamin D are two top-line nutrients doctors specializing in bone health recommend. But, like cheese shouldn't be your lone source of nutrition to support your bones, you'll want a broader, more balanced diet.

"Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein sources and healthy fats in your diet," Dr. Topilow says. "Limit processed foods, sugary drinks and excessive salt."

Processed, high-sugar foods and drinks can prompt excess weight gain, which isn't great for bone health. "Being overweight or obese can put additional stress on bones, increasing the risk of fractures," Dr. Topilow explains.

Some people may not be able to get all their nutrients from food, and vitamin D is one that's known for being on the more difficult side. Supplements can help fill in the gaps, but Dr. Topilow urges getting a professional opinion first.

"Consult your doctor before taking any supplements, especially calcium and vitamin D, as excessive intake can have adverse effects," he shares.

Next up: The 15 Best Yoga Retreats for Women Over 50

Sources